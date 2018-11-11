Lakeith Stanfield Set To Star In Upcoming Anime Series

Over the years, Netflix has become one of the largest streaming platforms in the world. The content giant hosts some of the most popular network television shows and is constantly developing new original shows and movies. Most recently, Netflix has announced the development of five new anime series, including Yasuke, an animated series inspired by the true story of an African samurai who served under Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga, according to a report from Deadline.

The upcoming series will follow “a retired ronin who must take up his sword when he is charged with the task of transporting a mysterious child who dark forces want to eliminate.” Actor Lakeith Stanfield of Sorry to Bother and Atlanta fame will voice the lead character. The series will be directed by LeSean Thomas, whose work includes The Boondocks, and Grammy-nominated Flying Lotus will compose the soundtrack for the series. Stanfield will also serve as executive producers.

There is no confirmed released date for the series but it is expected to debut on Adult Swim in the 2:30 a.m. time slot. The four other anime series that have been ordered are below.

Pacific Rim, which will build on the already established worlds of the two live-action movies of the same name that came before it, will follow a pair of siblings as they attempt to find their missing parents.

Altered Carbon will be an animated take on the original Netflix sci-fi series and will explore additional elements of the mythology surrounding the story.

There will also be Cagaster of an Insect Cage, which will be set in a “post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious disease ‘Cagaster’ turns people into giant murderous insects, this manga-based series follows the struggle of a young couple to stay alive.”

Trese follows Alexandra Trese as she finds herself facing a criminal underworld made up of supernatural creatures. The story is based in Manila and will explore original Philippine folklore.

These five anime titles are just a part of the 17 Asian productions to be developed by Netflix. The company is hoping to launch its service into new markets while still appealing to its core audience.

“More than half of Asian content hours viewed on Netflix this year are viewed outside the region, so we have confidence that our upcoming slate of Asian productions will find fans in their home countries and abroad,” Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said.

Stanfield isn’t the only musician to step into the Netflix animated world. Jaden Smith currently stars in Neo Yokio, a series created by the Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig.