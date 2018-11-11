Bruno Mars Feeding 24K Hawaiians In Need For Thanksgiving To Wrap His '24K Magic World Tour'

Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour has so far stretched across over 21 months. ABC News is reporting that the native Hawaiian is giving back to his home state this holiday season. Mars announced Sunday that he has donated money through the Hawaii Community Foundation to the Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division. The money will be used to cover the cost of food to feed 24,000 Hawaiian residents in need on Thanksgiving Day, a number chosen because of the title of his hit song, tour, and album 24K Magic. The people who will be fed by Mars’ donation include individuals are not able to leave their homes to take part in the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving meal. The singer’s money will be used to take Thanksgiving meals to these homebound individuals. The 33-year-old pop star will close his tour in Honolulu Sunday, the last of a 200-date tour and his third performance at the Aloha Stadium. Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader of the Salvation Army Hawaii and Pacific Islands division expressed his thanks.

“We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars. Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua.”

Kokua is a Hawaiian word that describes kindness and a desire to help others.

Mars has shared his excitement about returning to Hawaii for his 24K Magic World Tour on Instagram. He talked to his home state in a post on Thursday.

“Let’s have a good time tonight Hawaii! Most importantly, let’s show love and aloha to everyone driving down and attending the concert. I’ve missed you all and I can’t wait to perform and sing on the island I call home. see you tonight!!”

Big ups to Bruno Mars! He's donating 24,000 Thanksgiving meals to Hawaiian residents in need. https://t.co/Qh3yYNF1eL pic.twitter.com/lDNfrZKQOS — Complex (@Complex) November 11, 2018

This isn’t the first time Bruno Mars has used his wealth to help others in need. He also donated $1 million to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan in 2017. Dangerous levels of lead in the city’s drinking water first became an issue in April 2014. People reported on Mars’ comments about the situation when he made his donation.