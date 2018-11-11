Michael Hayden Slams Trump: ‘We Are Off The Scale Dishonoring The Office’

'I'm in France too and can see how grossly inappropriate his behavior is on this day above all others.'

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Michael Hayden took to Twitter today to slam President Donald Trump’s “inappropriate” behavior on Veterans Day, the Hill reports.

Evidently disappointed with how Donald Trump has behaved at the World War I commemoration in Paris, Hayden described Trump’s behavior as “grossly inappropriate,” criticizing the POTUS for canceling a visit to an American military cemetery due to bad weather.

“We are off the scale dishonoring the office,” Hayden wrote.

“I’m in France too and can see how grossly inappropriate his behavior is on this day above all others.”

As the Independent reported, Trump called off the visit to a First World War cemetery in France, citing bad weather as the main reason.

Many have condemned the Trump delegation’s decision.

Among those criticizing the U.S. President was Winston Churchill’s grandson Nicolas Soames who remarked that it was “pathetic and inadequate” for Trump to cancel the visit, arguing that the POTUS “couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen.”

According to ABC News, however, the Secret Service – which is in charge of determining whether it’s safe for the president to fly or not – made the decision in coordination with the Marine Corps and White House Military Office, after concluding that it wasn’t safe to fly.

Regardless of who is at fault, the damage seems to have been done. President Trump softened it, at least to an extent, during ceremonies marking the 100-year anniversary of the conclusion of the First World War, stating the following.

“The American and French patriots of World War I embody the timeless virtues of our two republics. Honor and courage. Strength and valor. Love and loyalty, grace and glory.”

For retired CIA Director and U.S. Air Force General Michael Hayden, however, Trump’s excuses do not seem to hold water. In a Twitter reply to a Trump supporter – who argued that Trump’s age was a factor in the cancelation of the visit – wrote that he is older than the POTUS, but still visited the cemetery with his wife.

This is not the first time for Hayden to call out what he perceives to be President Trump’s mistakes. Hayden is, in fact, a staunch Trump critic who doesn’t shy away from criticizing the POTUS and condemning his actions publicly, via social media or in press interviews.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Hayden accused Trump of degrading the White House’s relationship with the intelligence community, and bringing in “dangerously close to being broken.”