The actress just gave birth to her baby boy a few weeks ago.

Yvonne Strahovski, known for her roles in Chuck, Dexter, and The Handmaid’s Tale, took to Instagram yesterday to reassure her loved ones and her 539,000 followers that she and her family safely evacuated to avoid the wrath of the Malibu wildfire.

“Holding our breath for our home,” the actress penned in her Instagram announcement.

“Thank you to all the amazing friends and family who offered your homes, called and texted throughout the day — we are so blessed to have such a strong community around us offering us places to go,” she added.

In just 24 hours, The Handmaid’s Tale star’s post had accumulated over 27,000 likes and over 250 comments. Many leaving comments expressing relief that she and her family were able to evacuate to safety.

“Be safe to you and all those in the path of this destruction. Right now differences don’t matter. We’re all here to help. My state is sending aid workers to help. And I’m sure all other states are doing what they can,” one individual penned in the comments.

“Sending you love and good wishes, Yvonne! So glad you’re all safe and fingers crossed for your home,” a second added.

“Glad you are safe. Praying for you, Tim, the baby and the dogies as well as all the families that are affected. God Bless,” a third chimed in.

The comment section of her photo was riddled with heart and prayer hand emoticons as her fans wished the best for her and her family.

As those who follow Strahovski know, she recently gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. A month ago, the actress shared a heartwarming photo featuring herself holding her son.

“My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already. We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen,” Yvonne penned in the caption of the photo. The new mother also packed the caption with several heart emoticons to express her feelings.

According to her Instagram profile, her husband has been taking exceptional care of her while she focused on resting after giving birth and taking care of her their new baby.

While The Handmaid’s Tale star has confirmed she, her newborn, and her family are safe – there hasn’t been an update on the status of her home yet. While her fans are hoping for the best, they are just happy she and her family made it out safely.