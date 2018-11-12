Paris Protesters Troll U.S. President With Baby Trump Blimp On Remembrance Day

France had its own share of anti-Trump protesters waiting to greet the U.S. Commander-In-Chief as he convened with French President Emmanuel Macron for an international Remembrance Day ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on Sunday, November 11.

Images published by the Independent show hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Place de la Republique where they paraded a blimp-sized balloon that depicts President Trump as an agitated infant. Baby Trump, as the inflatable figure has been referred to in reports, has become quite a recognizable prop at rallies around the globe since it first surfaced to greet him during a visit to London back in July. Since then, it has been seen at protests in Michigan, California, Chicago, and Washington, with several sightings taking place as recently as last month.

“We’re here today, really, to send a message to President Trump, and equally to President Macron for inviting him here. In inviting him here, President Macron is condoning Trump’s racist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic policies that he’s promoting in the U.S.,” organizer Sophie Haas told CNN of her reason for coordinating the protest. Haas wore a red cap that appeared to mock the Make America Great Again hat that Trump popularized during his 2016 bid for the White House – only, hers read, “Trump Babysitter.”

As more people showed up, chants began to ensue, with participants holding up signs and banners bashing the U.S. President. Meanwhile, Trump was at the Arc de Triomphe, where he marked the WWI centenary alongside dozens of world leaders.

Hello Paris! Very great and Beautiful city (capital of europe they tell Me). But believe me it's no Mar-e-Lago. No sun. No golf. Lots to Teach the French!! pic.twitter.com/Qm4By2CvdF — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) November 11, 2018

President Trump would later leave Paris and head off to Suresnes American Cemetary, where he paid his respects to the 1,541 American casualties of WWI and 24 American casualties of WWII are buried. Six surviving veterans of the Second World War were present to take part, as those on hand convened in remembrance.

“The American and French patriots of World War I embody the timeless virtues of our two republics. Honor and courage. Strength and valor. Love and loyalty, grace and glory,” Trump said as he delivered a speech in their honor. “It is our duty to preserve the civilization they defended and to protect the peace they so nobly gave their lives to secure one century ago.”

President Marcon’s ceremony wasn’t the only one of note across Europe on Sunday. Queen Elizabeth II and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier held their own at the Cenotaph war memorial, where more than 10,000 showed up to watch them lay wreaths. However, in hosting President Trump, there also came the controversy for Marcon. At one point authorities were even forced to apprehend a topless streaker, who had the words “fake,” and “peace,” written on her body in protest.