Demi Rose Breaks A Sweat In Pink Sports Bra & Leggings On Instagram

Instagram star Demi Rose has made a name for herself on the platform, with over 7.8 million followers and counting. The model often shares photos of herself wearing bikinis and other revealing outfits, including her latest snap which shows her in a black bra, three belts, and a fitted shirt.

To switch things up a little bit, in her latest Instagram stories, Demi offered a rare glimpse into her workout routines. She wore a pink sports bra with salmon-pink accents, along with some matching leggings. In the series of video clips, Rose can be seen doing lifts with dumbbells in various positions, along with using workout ropes. She thanked her trainer from @pro.pt for giving her motivation.

But that’s not all, as Rose shared a NSFW clip of herself in her cat costume as her boyfriend put a little shine on it. At the end, he seems to grab her left hand and she holds it up to the camera. It’s hard to see if she’s wearing an engagement ring or not, but perhaps Demi was trying to share her big news very discreetly. We’ll have to wait and see if more news comes out of it. The model also shared some cute photos and videos of her dog, Teddy. The dog was also spotted on his Instagram account sporting a chic, red Louis Vuitton shirt last month.

On the other hand, Demi doesn’t usually share workout clips with her fans. However, she told the The Sun in January that she works hard for her figure. And her secret is “genes, a h*ll of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet.”

And while Demi only shared the clips in her stories, her trainer shared the montage on their Instagram page. The trainer appears to specialize in helping “CEO’s, Celebrity & Influencers” get and maintain their figure. Fans loved it, letting her know that “Woow soo good” and “You make it look so easy. Love your leggings.” Another person also wanted to know where he got her outfit.

And when it comes to Demi’s latest post, her outfit seems to be the exact one that was worn by Megan McKenna to an event recently, detailed the Daily Mail. The publication called it a “bondage dress,” and noted that although Demi and Megan’s dresses were the same, they both accessorized differently. Rose opted for some strappy heels, and wore her hair in a messy high bun.