Kylie Jenner Ignites Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring On Wedding Finger

Did Travis Scott propose?

Kylie Jenner stoked speculation that she could be engaged to her baby’s father, rapper Travis Scott, when she was seen wearing a diamond-encrusted ring on Saturday, November 10. Hollywood Life reports that Jenner was seen wearing the sparkly bauble on her wedding finger, sparking rumors that Scott had popped the question.

This diamond ring sighting comes a short time after Kylie revealed that the rapper had surprised her by filling her home with bouquets of red roses. In a video posted, you can hear Scott’s “Hell Of A Night” playing in the background as Kylie shares footage of the sea of red roses. The gesture is unbelievably romantic and looks like the perfect stage for a marriage proposal.

But although Jenner and Scott seem very much in love, TMZ’s sources have informed them that the two are not engaged. They report that the red roses were meant to be his way of congratulating his girlfriend on the news that Kylie Cosmetics had entered into a partnership with Ulta Cosmetics. It was also reportedly meant to celebrate the beginning of Scott’s Wish You Were Here tour which kicks off in Miami.

If Stormi Webster’s parents ever decide to get married, it’s likely that it will remain a secret for a very long time. Jenner famously refused to disclose that she was pregnant until she gave birth in February of this year. While there was lots of speculation about the pregnancy and some notable slip-ups from some family members, the Kardashian-Jenner clan kept a pretty tight lid on the news until Stormi was born. This was pretty uncharacteristic for a family who has shared intimate details of their family life for years.

After her daughter’s birth on February 1,, Kylie revealed why she decided to keep her fans in the dark about her pregnancy and it had everything to do with preserving her wellbeing.

“I knew for myself that I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free way I knew how,” she explained in an Instagram post.

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Around the time of Stormi’s birth, Kylie also shared a behind-the-scenes video which showed lots of her personal memories of her pregnancy.

According to TMZ, both Kylie and Stormi have gone on tour with Travis Scott. The tour ends on December 22 with a concert in Portland, Oregon.