Denise Richards Skips ‘RHOBH’ Cast Trip To France Over Concerns About California Wildfires

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star didn't want to leave her husband and three kids as fires rage near her home.

Denise Richards will miss out on a cast trip with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it’s for a very important reason. The newbie Bravo star is reportedly staying back amid fears over the devastating wildfires that are currently blazing across Southern California, per Hollywood Life.

An insider told the celebrity site that Richards, who owns a house in the area of the Woolsey Fire, decided to cancel her plans to go to France with the rest of the RHOBH cast and instead stay in Los Angeles to make sure her family and her home are safe.

“Denise was too afraid to go on the planned cast trip with the other housewives to France because the fires were so close to her. She didn’t feel comfortable leaving and felt too anxious about everything being clear across the world while her young daughters, husband, and beloved animals were here in L.A. The unknown just made her too nervous so she decided to stay back.”

While most of the Housewives stars live in Beverly Hills or the Hollywood Hills, areas which haven’t been affected by the fires, Denise Richards and her family live in western San Fernando Valley. Richards recently married Aaron Phypers, and she is a mom to Sam and Lola, her teen daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, as well as adopted daughter Eloise.

The source told Hollywood Life that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, most of whom live farther from the path of the fires, were all completely understanding about Richards’ decision to bail on the trip.

The news of Denise Richards’ decision to stay home with her husband and kids comes as her older daughters’ grandparents, Martin and Janet Sheen, evacuated their home and fled to Zuma Beach amid the fires earlier in the weekend.

After a concerned Charlie Sheen posted that he had been unable to get in contact with his parents, a news reporter helped the elder Sheen get a message to his worried children, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Martin Sheen told his kids, Emilio, Ramon, Renee, and Charlie, that he and his wife had evacuated their home and were “just fine” and planned to sleep in their car.

Sheen has lived in the Malibu area for nearly 50 years, and he admits that he’s never seen anything like this.

“I’ve never seen [wildfires] with this intensity, for this long, that took out so much property and caused such havoc,” he said.

Denise Richards is not the only Real Housewives star directly affected by the fires. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, former RHOBH regular Camille Grammer reported that she lost her Malibu mansion in the Woolsey fire.

Denise Richards’ decision to skip the France trip will likely mean that the wildfires will be addressed on the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.