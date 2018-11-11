Wendie Malick’s Precious Animals Are Safe From California Wildfires, Thanks Police For The Rescue

Actress Wendie Malick is one of the many celebrities who have been affected by the raging wildfires in Malibu, California. She was able to leave her home safely with her husband, Richard Erickson, and thanks to Los Angeles County officials, her beloved animals are out of harm’s way as well.

CNN is reporting that at least 25 people have been killed, and more than 300,000 people have been forced from their homes. Thousands of houses and other structures have been destroyed in the wildfires, which began on Thursday, November 8. And it’s not over yet.

“My deepest gratitude to LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and Deputy Fred Gonzales for [their] help in the [Woolsey] Fire,” the Hot in Cleveland alum wrote on Twitter on Sunday, November 11.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, actor Ricky Schroder flagged down Gonzalez on the Pacific Coast Highway because he saw that he had a horse trailer attached to his truck. The former Silver Spoons star told the deputy that there were four horses and a donkey, all belonging to his neighbor Malick, trapped and that they had no way to move them to a safer location.

“Having the resources at hand, Deputy Gonzalez navigated his large LASD truck and trailer up the canyon road and on to the property where he was able to safely rescue the five beautiful animals. All were safely transported to the Los Angeles Pierce College campus, where an animal shelter was set up for the fire evacuations,” explained the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.

The LASD also revealed that when they gave Malick an update on the condition of her precious animals, she called Gonzalez her “knight in shining armor” and said that “he came along at the perfect time.”

The 67-year-old animal lover is still a very in-demand actress. Currently, she has a recurring role on the ABC sitcom American Housewife, playing Katie’s mother, Kathryn, and voices Beatrice Horseman on Netflix’s BoJack Horseman.

She also recently returned to the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel’s Father Christmas film franchise, reprising the role of Margaret Whitcomb in the new flick Marrying Father Christmas, which debuted on November 4.

“I think in this very crazy world we live in — which has become more crazy and more sort of divided and stressful — people are looking to feel good,” Malick explained to TV Insider in early November about the holiday movie.