Harry Shum, Jr Is About To Be A Father

Harry Shum, Jr. is getting ready to be a daddy. The Glee alum will soon welcome his first child with wife Shelby Rabara, according to a report from E! News. The couple took to social media to make the announcement by posting adorable maternity photos to their Instagram accounts.

Shum is a Chinese-American actor, dancer, singer, and choreographer. He quickly rose to fame in the role of Mike Chang on the Fox television series, Glee. He was nominated for four Screen Actors Guild Awards and won once. He later went on to star in the Freeform series, Shadowhunters, as High Warlock of Brooklyn Magnus Bane. He has also appeared in a number of movies, including the hit romantic comedy, Crazy Rich Asians.

The 36-year-old actor posted a photo of his wife standing in the center of the frame, surrounded by luscious green grass and flowering pink trees. Rabara is wearing a dark blue and floral outfit with an expression of faux-surprise, as husband Shum wraps his arms around her, cupping her growing baby bump with both hands. In another photo posted to Rabara’s account, the mom-to-be can be seen holding a side pose to show off her stomach. And finally, in the third photo shared, the happy couple is seen wearing matching smiles while posing prom-style.

The couple didn’t add captions to their photos, but the pictures spoke for themselves. Fans and followers of the couple immediately commented on the sweet snaps with congratulatory notes. The report from E! says Harry’s former Glee co-star Heather Morris commented on the photo.

“I KNEW IT!!!!” Morris said.

The couple started dating in 2007 and got engaged in Hawaii in 2013. The pair later tied the knot in 2015 in Costa Rica. Former Glee cast members Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, and Kevin McHale were among the guests in attendance at the tropical ceremony.

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu also commented on the pregnancy reveal post, sending a series of heart emojis.

Chu also worked with Shum on Glee and the two developed a great working relationship. It was this relationship that prompted Chu to approach Shum for the role in Crazy Rich Asians. Shum said he was beyond excited to play the role.

“I remember crying while reading the book because I loved Charlie’s love story,” he told Elle, noting that this role isn’t one Hollywood would usually allow him to play. “Representation is important so that people feel like they can just be human, not a stereotype.”