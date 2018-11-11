Chicago Bears Botched Spelling Of Prince Amukamara’s Name On His Jersey

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time his name has been misspelled on his jersey.

There is no denying that some names are just easier to spell than others. Chicago Bears’ cornerback Prince Amukamara’s name seems to be especially challenging for some to spell correctly.

According to USA Today, Amukamara walked onto the game field to take on the Detroit Lions with 24 tackles, an interception, and seven starts under his belt for the Chicago Bears this year. Unfortunately, the cornerback also walked onto the game field with a glaring typo on the back of his jersey.

“AMUKMARA, who?” Those watching the game questioned on social media as his jersey was missing the letter “a” between the “k” and “m.”

USA Today goes on to report this isn’t even the first time the player has had to don a game day jersey with his last name spelled wrong during his NFL career. Two years ago, when Amukamara played for the Jaguars, he stepped on the field with a jersey featuring a botched attempt at his last name.

During this 2016 game, his name was spelled “AMUAKMARA” instead of “AMUKAMARA.”

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for social media to light up with people sharing side-by-side photos of the 2018 and 2016 botched attempts at spelling his last name correctly on the back of his game day jerseys.

Fortunately, it appeared as if plenty of people noticed the typo on his game day jersey and he was not forced to play the entire game against the Lions while wearing a botched jersey. Before halftime, the jersey was swapped out with one that correctly spelled his last name.

UPDATE: The #Bears have Prince Amukamara a backup jersey that spells his name correctly. https://t.co/42AXc6kght — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 11, 2018

The spelling misstep didn’t seem to have a negative impact on the team’s gameplay as the Bears held a lead of 26-7 at halftime and beat the Detroit Lions with a score of 34-22. The spelling issue also didn’t throw a wrench in Prince’s game as the cornerback snagged six solo tackles.

According to NBC Sports, the Chicago Bears are well on their way to handing off the title of worse team in NFC North to the Detroit Lions. The Bears are slated to take on the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday. While the Vikings didn’t play this weekend, they did slaughter the Lions with a score of 24-9 last Sunday.

Next weekend’s game between the Vikings and Bears is a pivotal point in the division as the teams are ranked first and second in NFC North.

The Bears vs. Vikings game is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST next Sunday night.