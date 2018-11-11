Avenatti says the video proves Carlson is lying about the country club assault.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti decided to post a video on Twitter which he says vindicates Juan Carlos Granados and proves that Tucker Carlson isn’t telling the truth about what transpired at the Virginia Country Club where an assault reportedly occurred last month.

The Daily Mail says that Granados is planning to press charges against Tucker Carlson and his son, Buckley, for assault at the Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia. Michael Avenatti tweeted that Carlson had “assaulted a gay, Latino immigrant, and had his membership rescinded from the country club.”

Carlson struck back, saying that Granados called Carlson’s teen daughter ugly names, but denied that he or his son assaulted anyone.

“My daughter had never seen the man before. She answered: ‘That’s my dad,’ and pointed to me. The man responded, ‘Are you Tucker’s wh**e?’ He then called her a ‘f**king c**t. ”

Carlson said he restrained himself and did not hit the man over the head, and added that his son did not assault anyone either.

“Nor did I know the man was gay or Latino, not that it would have mattered. What happened on October 13 has nothing to do with identity politics. It was a grotesque violation of decency. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

This is rather rich in light of Tucker's own conduct on October 13 (two days prior) as depicted in the video. This guy is a complete fraud. https://t.co/B3GxtGLUq6 via @thr — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 11, 2018

But Avenatti says that Carlson is a liar, and wondered if he was fudging the truth because the pundit’s teen daughter had been drinking alcohol at the club underage.

“You are the aggressor in the video as is your friend. The man at the bar sits there calmly. Numerous witnesses contradict your claim of innocence. Your daughter was drinking underage in a bar with your assistance and knowledge. You were intoxicated,” Avenatti said.

Avenatti added that Carlson also left out the part about his racist rant, telling the man to go back to wherever he came from.

“You told the man to ‘go back where you came from’ before the video starts. And if you were so innocent, why didn’t you disclose it weeks ago as you recently did in connection with the protest at your home?”

The Washington Post says that Tucker Carlson is backing away from saying that neither he nor his son assaulted anyone, admitting that his son threw wine in Granados’ face.

“My son threw a glass of red wine in the man’s face and told him to leave the bar, which he soon did,” Carlson admitted.

Carlson asked that Granados’ membership be revoked and it was. Michael Avenatti said that this will all be addressed in the charges and lawsuit.