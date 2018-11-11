Hailey Baldwin Posts Make-Out Session With Justin Bieber

Love is in the air for these two and there is absolutely no denying it. Yesterday, Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself kissing rumored wife Hailey Baldwin, and in the caption, he revealed his nickname for his girl, according to a report from People. Today, it looks like Baldwin is sending some love right back to her man. The 21-year-old model took to Instagram to share two black and white photographs of herself and Bieber.

The couple’s relationship has been kind of a whirlwind. While they’ve reportedly been friends since 2009, the pair didn’t start dating until much later. The pair seemed to have been on-and-off for a while, and the singer may have caused some damage to Baldwin while he attempted to repair his relationship with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

“We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that,” Baldwin told the Times UK.

Things got serious for the young couple in 2018 after Gomez and Bieber officially called it quits. The two were spotted getting cozy all over the place, from New York to Miami to Los Angeles. In July, TMZ reported that the couple had gotten engaged, which was later confirmed by Bieber in an Instagram post. Since making their relationship “Instagram official,” there has been no shortage of PDA-filled snaps on both timelines.

The most recent images posted by Baldwin shows the couple wrapped in each other’s arms while on a yacht of some kind. In the first photo, Bieber can be seen with his arm and leg thrown over Baldwin’s bikini-clad body, Bieber’s tattoos on full display. The second photo reveals a close-up of what looks to be a make-out session between the couple, as Baldwin leans in to kiss Bieber’s lips.

Rumors that the couple got married began to swirl in September, after they were spotted inside a New York City courthouse. Baldwin told her fans and followers on Twitter that she was not married, but she did file for the trademark of her future name, Hailey Bieber, for a clothing line, E! News reported.

While chatting with Access Hollywood, Baldwin’s uncle, Alec, may have let the cat slip out of the bag when he confirmed the rumors.

“They just went off and got married. They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” he said.