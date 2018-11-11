Man Left With His Penis Resembling An ‘Aubergine-Sized Saxophone’ After He Snapped It During Sex

The 62-year-old man's "member" fractured into three segments during the session.

A 62-year-old man had the shock of his life when he reportedly snapped his penis in two places while having sex in a Taiwan motel.

According to the Daily Mail, the unfortunate incident took place while the retiree was having sex with his bed partner, who was on top during the session when she heard a “loud crack.” The man, who has only been identified with his surname “Liao,” was immediately rushed to the hospital by his partner.

According to the report, doctors at the Feng-Yuan Hospital Ministry Of Health And Welfare examined the man’s condition and said that his penis was left resembling a saxophone and was the size of an aubergine because of the traumatizing fracture.

Doctor Kuo Chia-cheng, a urologist at the hospital, said that when the man was brought to the hospital, “his penis was already bruised and swollen due to the double fracture,” per the Daily Mail. The doctor explained that the man suffered injuries because of the rupturing of his penis’s enveloping membrane, which is medically known as tunica albuginea.

Doctors performed a surgery to mend Liao’s membrane so that he could regain his erectile function. After the surgery, doctors said that Liao is “recovering well,” adding that the retiree should not suffer from any long-term effects of the unfortunate injury.

To explain what exactly happened to Liao’s penis, Dr. Kuo used balloons to demonstrate how the man’s sexual organ snapped in two places and ended up looking like it did because of the swelling.

Dr. Kuo explained that since the surgery was performed early on, the chances of developing erectile dysfunction in the future are less likely.

“Some post-surgery effects include irregular erections or a deformed penis, but the chances of that happening are quite low – roughly 3 to 5 percent. All the penile fracture patients I’ve met suffered their injury during woman-on-top intercourse.”

The medic also added that in case someone experiences a similar situation, they should keep an ice pack on their penis and see a doctor immediately.

A somewhat similar accident took place last year too when a 42-year-old man named Dai heard a cracking sound while having “passionate” intercourse with his wife. Per a report by Metro, he was immediately rushed to China’s Guangxi Minzu Hospital with “symptoms of ‘eggplant deformity,” or a condition that “makes the penis appear swollen and dark purple from bruising.”

Upon examination, doctors concluded that the man’s penis had bent into an odd angle during the act of intercourse. According to the NHS, any vigorous intercourse may tear the tissue.

Doctors from Guangxi Minzu Hospital further added that similar incidents are quite common in men aged 20 to 40 years of age, according to Metro.