Bella Thorne Dons Pink Lingerie & Sits On A Pile Of Candy In Candid Instagram Photo

Bella Thorne posted a lingerie pic on Instagram with an atypical backdrop, as she sat on a pile of candy. Bella wore matching pink lingerie, as she looked down to her left. She played with her hair with her right hand, and captioned the picture, “Take me to bed @thornebybella weird flex but ok.” Fans let her know they loved the image, with one saying, “That’s art right there girl.”

Some noticed that she doesn’t bother to shave her legs and commended her, saying that she’s the “only girl to pull off hairy legs [OK hand emoji] [heart emoji].” Someone else said, “I can’t even show my hairy legs around my brothers you’re so confident and I like that about you [heart emoji].”

The photo seems to be in line with her prior post, where she was photographed covered in chocolate. The latter was captioned, “I love producing writing and directing my own sh*t,” so we’ll have to wait to see the outcome of her work.

It looks like Bella’s also been a bit busy at the strip clubs for whatever reason, as her Instagram stories are filled with clips from her wild night. She even filmed some of the women there twerking, which certainly pushes the boundaries of the Instagram no-nudity policy.

Fans may know that Bella has a rapper boyfriend, Mod Sun and YouTube star girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, according to ET. Thorne came out as bisexual a couple of years ago and has been known to openly discuss her sexuality, detailed Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Thorne recently opened up about some of the most difficult times in her life during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. During the interview, Bella described that she had been sexually abused when she was younger, which was shocking for some of her fans to hear. This heartbreaking interview also delved into how she was left with just $200 when she was 18-years-old, even though she was on Disney’s Shake It Up for three years. However, Bella remained strong and continues to do well for herself, with one of her income revenue streams coming from Instagram.

But even with all of the ups and downs, Bella doesn’t regret working in the entertainment industry. This is what she said when she was asked whether it would be easier “to be in an industry where there isn’t so much judgment aimed at you.”