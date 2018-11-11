Jennifer Garner Roasted By Daughter In Hilarious Hate Mail Note

The life of a prominent actress may seem like an easy one, but besides the star-studded gala events and the substantial paychecks for those that have made the A-list, there also come a number of potential downsides. A world-renowned actress such as Jennifer Garner — a woman who has starred in silver screen vehicles ranging from 2000’s comedy cult classic Dude, Where’s My Car? to more serious fare such as 2013’s Dallas Buyer’s Club — is almost certain to also receive some volume of hate mail.

What one wouldn’t expect, however, is that one of those nasty little notes might come from a family member — in this case, Garner’s own 9-year-old daughter, Seraphina Rose.

As Motherly details, Garner recently received a deeply sarcastic note from her young daughter, the brief contents of which are both biting and hilarious. A simple note, written in blue ink on plain white paper, is shown in a social media share made by Garner to Instagram.

“When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!” the note reads in a childish scrawl, the penmanship pretty good for a nine-year-old.

It would seem that the spiteful little letter has attracted a great deal of attention for Garner. The image has attracted over 330,000 likes and more than 7,300 comments from Garner’s 3.8 million followers on the platform.

The majority of the comments share in Garner’s amusement over her daughter’s missive. A user by the name of gidge89 wrote “oh my gosh…said by all kids at some point…lol…” while an Instagram handle belonging to fitzfamiglia4 commiserated with “I relate!!! My family calls me the EOF: ‘enemy of fun’! It’s ok. I am fun, but I want them safe and well, too.”

Garner has also been making headlines most recently due to her connection with ex-husband Ben Affleck. As the Mirror reports, Garner and Affleck recently finalized their divorce, signing the court documents relevant to the matter just last week. In a rather tumultuous last few months, Garner reportedly convinced Affleck to seek treatment and drove him to a rehab facility in August. Affleck dated 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton for most of this time.

It appears that Affleck’s addiction to alcohol is more persistent than ever, with the actor having recently announced a return to rehab to battle his struggle with binge drinking.

“This is not just a disease you cure in one go,” an insider told the Mirror of Ben Affleck’s addiction battle. “Ben has and will always be working hard to get better. He wants to work, see his children and focus on his recovery.”