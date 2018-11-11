‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Mia’s Arturo Bombshell Shakes Abby To Her Core!

A new The Young and the Restless spoilers video preview for the week of November 12 through 16 show’s that Mia’s arrival in Genoa City leaves more than one resident shaken.

After months of buildup and near kisses, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) carefully constructed boundaries blur and they give into a moment of passion even though Rey is a married man. Of course, Sharon never actually saw Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) before they shared the lip lock, but it does not mean that Mia is an imaginary person.

Mia arrives in GC dead set on reclaiming her man after their period of estrangement. Mia shows up for one reason only — to preserve her marriage to Rey. Of course, she conveniently arrives after Sharon and Rey finally share a passionate kiss, so her timing couldn’t be worse or better depending on who’s looking at the situation.

Mia seems to sense something is up between Rey and Sharon because she immediately warns Sharon to back off warning her husband’s landlord, “Rey’s mine.”

In addition to dashing Sharon’s burgeoning new relationship, Mia also drops a bombshell that shakes up Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo (Jason Canela), and it explains why things between Rey and Arturo are beyond tense.

Mia lets the fact that she and Arturo had an affair slip right in front of Abby. Mia refuses to take any of the blame for the situation and blames Rey. Devastated, Abby asks Arturo if Mia’s exclamation is true.

A surprise visitor will stake her claim and shake things up in Genoa City. Don’t miss #YR this week! pic.twitter.com/cQdxkYYi82 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) absolutely regrets her hasty choice to move in with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Deep down, Mariah knows that Tessa is lying to her and that she cannot trust Tessa. However, Mariah gets proof this week, according to Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers. Mariah catches Tessa red-handed after a massive fight about a new mattress.

Mariah buys a new mattress and disposes of the old one next week, and Tessa goes off the rails in anger, which shocks Mariah. After some soul searching, Mariah realizes she should ask Tessa about joint decisions. Tessa also realizes she overreacted and she leaves Mariah a sweet apology. It looks like all is right in their relationship again, but then Mariah catches Tessa removing piles of money from their old mattress.

After seeing that, Mariah demands that Tessa tell her the truth, and eventually she says that moving in with Tessa is a big mistake, and it could be the end of things between these two if Tessa cannot finally give Mariah the truth.