Gigi Hadid Lifts Her Shirt To Show Off Beauty Mark Following Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

American model Gigi Hadid took to popular social media platform Instagram just moments ago to show off her flat stomach and the beauty mark that graces it.

The world-recognized beauty can be seen wearing tight black leggings and a small hooded sweater in the photograph. Lifting the hem of the sweater ever so slightly to reveal her beauty mark and belly button, the elder Hadid sister shows off a remarkably relaxed and composed look in the image. The designer hoodie comes from fashion house SuspiciouS Antwerp and looks to have a soft, tumbled fabric finish.

Gigi can be seen sporting a face full of natural finish makeup, the slightly glossy foundation adding a slight sheen to her bronzed complexion. Tawny eyebrows perch above her long eyelashes, a perfect application of mascara adding both length and volume. Nude lipstick adds some depth to her plump lips, which are drawn together in a serious, reflective look. Her signature dirty blonde tresses are windswept and carefree, drawn overtop of her center part to curl about her chest and collarbone.

In the image, the American model can be seen holding a personalized coffee cup from what appears to be Starbucks, with Gigi written in script in broad silver ink.

Backgrounded in the snapshot by a trio of coin-operated candy machines and a large placard proclaiming safe haven to many marginalized groups, it’s unclear where Gigi was during the time in which the photo was captured.

Gigi Hadid made headlines most recently for having “won” the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party, as Harper’s Bazaar reports. Having taken to the runway in style for the 2018 iteration of the world-famous fashion event, it appears that Gigi was a big hit after the proceedings as well. Donning a sparkling white catsuit that featured a plunging neckline and was so tight as to leave little to the imagination, the American model made a huge impression on fellow revelers and the associated media present to capture the star-studded social.

Gigi Hadid took part in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after having elected not to participate in last year’s event. She was joined on the catwalk by her sister, Bella Hadid, and was cheered on by her sister’s famous boyfriend, The Weeknd. All three were later spotted at the after party, enjoying the fruits of their labor.

Gigi Hadid and The Weeknd — real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — were spotted sharing a relaxed moment together following the fashion show, according to Elle. Both were spotted sporting broad smiles as they sat together, Gigi in her knockout catsuit and the pop singer opting for a more casual all-black ensemble and a simple silver chain.