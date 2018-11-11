Plus Size Model Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Backside In Hot Pink Swimsuit

American plus size model Ashley Graham took to popular social media Instagram recently to share a sexy vintage-inspired snapshot with her legions of fans and followers.

Channeling the spirit of an earlier era, Graham can be seen in the image wearing a hot pink swimsuit that hugs her curvaceous figure, leaving little to the imagination. Broad cutouts around the thighs and backside reveal an expanse of flawless skin, illustrating the deep confidence that the model has in herself.

This confidence is further enhanced by Graham’s choice of accessories — the cover model also wore brightly colored socks thrust into a pair of decidedly retro roller skates. The skates themselves are colored a bright teal, complete with hot pink laces, and match the ocean-spray hue of the 1960s era Volkswagen microbus that provides her seat. A large, broad-billed visor with a white headband and transparent plastic panes help to round out the look, detailing the throwback motif even further. A surfboard in matching seafoam, orange, and white tones can be seen in the van, the tip exiting the sunroof of the vehicle. An empty equipment rack is attached to the roof.

In the background is a sandy beach, although the shades of gray that compose that portion of the photograph suggest that, despite her outfit and the composition of the image, the day was not particularly sun-drenched. A string of bare light bulbs helps to contain the important focus of the snapshot, and a lone figure in the distance, clad in all black, lends an interesting note to the image.

It would seem that the plus size model’s admirers on social media also found the photograph compelling. The image attracted over 348,000 likes and 1,600 plus comments since having gone live. With Graham giving her “thigh brow” — the crease made between one’s thigh and hip while crouching or seated — a shout-out in the caption, her fans took notice and showered the model with compliments in the comments section.

User peytoncjones remarked that “this photo is the perfect combination of modern meets nostalgic,” while an account by the handle of orchids_and_sunsets was picking up what Graham was laying down, writing “Yesss thigh brow! And you’re tooo cute! Ready for these swimsuits!”

Ashley Graham has made headlines most recently for a series of other provocative shots which she had shared to Instagram, according to the Inquisitr. While it is apparent that the world-renowned model has total self confidence in herself and her physical appearance, her fans and followers are interested to see what daring project Graham might have lined up next.