Amanda Seales Comedy Special Coming to HBO

Amanda Seales will be debuting her first hour-long comedy special on HBO in 2019. The comedian and Insecure star inked a deal with the network to create Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’, according to a report from Deadline. The announcement was made by HBO’s executive vice president Nina Rosenstein.

The comedy special will be written by Seales, produced Jesse Collins Entertainment, and directed by Stan Lathan, who has directed a number of other specials, including Dave Chappelle’s. The filming will take place on November 25 at Edison Ballroom in Manhattan and debut in early 2019. Seales will also serve as executive producer, alongside Jesse Collins.

Seales has definitely done the groundwork to reach this high point in her career. The 37-year-old has been in the business for years, not just as comedian and actor but also as a musician. She toured with Marsha Ambrosius in 2007 as musical duo Floetry. She later released her own record and was featured on a Grammy-nominated album. She has also appeared in several film and TV roles, most notably as Tiffany DuBois on HBO’s hit drama Insecure.

She describes her character on the series as “bad and boujee” but with more complexity.

“Tiffany is the girl who was telling you, ‘You should really straighten your hair,’ you know? And she’s not telling you that because she thinks your curly hair is ugly,” Seales said while talking to Insider. “She’s telling you that because she’s been taught that she needs to straighten her hair to get ahead. And she wants you to get ahead too. It’s not coming from a negative place, it’s coming from poor teaching.”

She has also been making the rounds as a stand-up comedian. Smart, Funny, and Black, the live comedic competition show she created, sold out all 24 of its shows.

“Being a stand-up comic is an honor I don’t take lightly because I consider humor to be a superpower that allows us to bear the weight of issues and concepts that otherwise seem so much bigger than us,” Seales said.

“I Be Knowin is 37 years of finding the funny, culminating in an hour, and my HBO family being the place where I get to share it, makes this, my first special, even that much more special.”

Seales is a former MTV VJ and has a master’s degree in African-American studies from Columbia University, which she uses to incorporate social justice issues into her comedy. She has guest-starred on ABC series Black-ish and has written, produced and, starred in two seasons of her own scripted web series.