Nina Dobrev Rocks Tight Dress, Jumping For Joy On Friend’s Birthday

Canadian actress Nina Dobrev — best known for her work on the smash-hit television series The Vampire Diaries — took to Instagram earlier to share a wild and crazy picture of herself in full party mode.

Wearing a skin-tight dress composed of a ribbed fabric representing multiple hues — primarily gray, green, black, and blue — Dobrev is pictured rocking out at the exciting news of her friend’s birthday. A decided vintage look, Dobrev nailed the details by accessorizing with a chic Yves Saint Laurent clutch — which hangs on a gold-finish chain from her shoulder — and a simple pair of hoop earrings. A smartphone can be seen held in her right hand, while she raises the other one to the sky, out of frame.

Her signature dark locks are flying about, almost as if the actress was headbanging or windmilling to the music. Her face presents the image of pure joy, a broad smile revealing her perfect pearly whites and flawless makeup — a testament to a more natural look that has been her go-to aesthetic for some time. Dobrev has her eyes squinted shut in the image, accentuating the candid connotation of the snapshot, making it all the more endearing.

Glen Powell, her ex-boyfriend, was celebrating his 30th birthday in style at an L.A. hotspot. As Just Jared details, Dobrev was in attendance along with other notables such as John Stamos, Topher Grace, Lori Loughlin, and Chord Overstreet. Joined by his current girlfriend, Renee Bargh, Powell and his crew channeled their inspiration from the decade of excess — the 1980s — in celebrating his big 3-0.

In the image, Nina is backgrounded by an abstract painting as well as the accoutrements of an 80s party. Two beverage glasses, one empty and one half-full, lie on a white futon just below the Jackson Pollock-esque artwork. A fellow reveler behind Dobrev can be seen wearing a ripped and torn denim jacket, a gaping hole in the back of the coat revealing a black bra strap. A glowing pink decor cube can also be seen, slightly illuminated, adding a hot neon look that best defines the throwback motif.

Nina Dobrev has made headlines most recently for some charitable work in the service of encouraging greater civic engagement, according to the Daily Mail. Participating in the Telethon for America, a non-partisan event conducted in the hopes of increasing voter turnout — particularly targeting younger voters — Dobrev was joined by Lilly Collins and Sophia Bush in the endeavor. Spotted wearing the same Yves Saint Lauren clutch at the event, Dobrev also opted to don a long black coat and calf boots to round out her look for the voter drive.