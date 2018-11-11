Watch Seattle Seahawks Vs Los Angeles Rams Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch NFC West Clash Online

The Seattle Seahawks face a must-win game against the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off their first loss of the season on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams now know what if feels like to lose, after enduring a 45-35 defeat at the hands of the Saints in New Orleans last week (see the ESPN game summary), and now must face their closet NFC West Division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, as a no-longer-undefeated team. Nonetheless, the Rams are heavily favored to send the 4-4 Seahawks packing in the match-up that will live stream from the Los Angeles Coliseum.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL Week 10 match-up between the NFC West leading Los Angeles Rams and the second-place Seattle Seahawks, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. Pacific Standard Time at the iconic 78,500-seat Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, November 11.

In the Pacific Time Zone, that start time will be 1:25 p.m., while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, November 12, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 6:25 a.m. Western.

To see which areas of the United States will have access to the Seahawks vs. Rams game, be sure to check the map provided by 506 Sports. Areas shaded in pink on the “CBS Late” map will be able to watch the Seattle-Los Angeles match-up live stream.

According to Vegas odds makers, Seattle — who must win Sunday’s game to stay in the race for the NFC West, and will face an uphill battle to win even a Wild Card slot if they drop below the.500 mark — come in as 9.5 point underdogs. According to the Seattle Times, the ‘Hawks have not entered a game with odds that heavily against them in seven years, when they were 10.5 underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys.

While the game is currently slated to kick off as scheduled, the NFL says that due to the California fires in areas just outside Los Angeles, there remains a chance that the Seahawks-Rams match-up could be postponed due to air quality issues, according to CBS Sports.

With the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 10 game offered as a CBS national “late” broadcast, a live stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. The service features a one-week free trial, and if the trial is canceled before the expiration of the seven-day period, fans can watch the NFC West match-up at no charge.

But there is another way to live stream the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the game streamed live at no charge.

To view the live stream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports map linked above oaths page, fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans in Australia and other regions outside of the United States can watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but likewise comes with a one-week free trial offer.