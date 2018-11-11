Pippa's son's aspirational name should help him fit in with his royal cousins.

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has released the name of her newborn son with James Matthews to the public, and they named the little guy with high aspirations to run with the royal set.

The Mirror reported that the new son of Pippa and James Matthews is named Arthur Michael William Matthews. Arthur is the first cousin of Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Pippa might have gotten inspiration from sister Kate and the royal family, as Prince William, Prince Charles, and Prince Louis all have the name Arthur as a middle name. The use of the name Michael is a nod to Middleton’s father, and to James’ younger brother who died climbing Mt. Everest. William is likely a nod to her brother in law, which is a nice tribute, but it also can’t hurt to get named for the future King of England.

Kensington Palace released a short statement about the birth of baby Arthur.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James.”

Arthur Michael William Matthews was born just days after his parents attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. The statement from Pippa and James provided a bit more information about the birth.

“He was born Monday 15th October at 1:58 p.m., weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well.”

Pippa and James Matthews’ baby boy will have another playmate on her father’s side of the family, reported People.

“The new member of the Middleton-Matthews family also will have a playmate on his father’s side: Spencer Matthews, the brother of financier James, welcomed his first child, a son, with his wife, [Irish] model Vogue Williams, in early September.”

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Pippa Middleton shared a great deal about her pregnancy in a column, but if she knew the gender of the child, she didn’t share it publicly. She did share how grateful she was that she did not suffer the same debilitating morning sickness that struck her sister Kate.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal.”

Pippa remained dedicated to her fitness routine throughout her pregnancy but admitted that she had to make adjustments as her body changed.

“I’ve noticed my body change, but through exercise, I feel it’s being strengthened. I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy, but have been disappointed by the limited technical information what you can and can’t do,” said Pippa.