Rita Ora Strikes Sultry Pose As She Gets Ready For People’s Choice Awards Performance

Rita Ora showed fans what they can expect from her People’s Choice Awards performance with a sultry photo on Instagram. In the photo, the “Let You Love Me” singer wears what looks like a skintight black onesie and poses on stage with one leg hoisted into the air. She accessorized the look with red ankle boots and futuristic looking sunglasses.

In the caption of the post, Ora expressed excitement about the performance, writing that she “can’t wait” to perform at the show. Based on the comments under the photo, her fans share her excitement. “When the Legend stretch [sic] like this means it’s going to be stretch-tifying.” wrote one enthusiastic fan. “We stan!”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Rita Ora recently performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. For the performance, she wore an all-black outfit with gold jewelry as she sang to the models on the runway. Later she wore a sleek metallic figure-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit to an after party.

In an Instagram caption on one of the photos from the night, Ora thanked Victoria’s Secret for the monumental career opportunity. “Thank you so much @victoriassecret for making this girls [sic] dreams come true!” she wrote. “Since I was a young girl I dreamed of performing on that runway!!! I just want to thank my team for helping me make this happen.”

Ora has an album coming out this year called Phoenix. This will be her second album since her self-titled debut release in 2012. In a statement to Billboard, Ora shared how invested she was into the creation of the project.

“This album is a true labor of love, and it was important for me to do it my way,” she said. “I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me to create something I’m really proud of. They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart.”

In an interview with Clash Magazine, Ora reflected on some of the hurdles she experienced at the beginning of her career. She shared that she was unable to perform her no. 1 song “I Will Never Let You Down” because she broke up with then-boyfriend Calvin Harris, who was the producer of the album. Ora says that Harris “pulled” the songs from a planned second album which meant that she could not perform the hit song ever again.

She later sued her record company, Roc Nation, because the label left the distribution of her music at Sony while they moved their other artists to Universal.

The “quagmire” she found herself in encouraged her to pursue other opportunities. She became a host on America’s Next Top Model, a judge on The Voice UK, and partnered with Madonna on her fashion line, Clash reports.

“I’m in a peculiar, really specific situation,” she explains, “where I guess I’ve built my brand [in the States] before I let the music do the talking because it was the only freedom I had because of where I was at with the contract at that time.

Phoenix by Rita Ora is set to be released this month.