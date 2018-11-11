John Boyega and Letitia Wright Will Star In Sci-Fi Romance ‘Hold Back The Stars’

The British are coming! According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, young British actors John Boyega and Letitia Wright have been tapped to star in romantic sci-fi film Hold Back the Stars, which is based on the novel written by Katie Khan by the same name.

The novel, which was released in January of last year, tells the story of a couple as they revisit memories of their love affair on a utopian Earth, all while trapped in the vast void of space with a limited amount of oxygen remaining. As their air runs out, “one is offered the chance of salvation — but who will take it?”

Deadline called the upcoming film a mix between Romeo & Juliet and Gravity.

The film will be directed by Mike Cahill. Christy Hall has been assigned the role of screenwriter, and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps will be producing. There are not many other details of the project being discussed at the moment — for example, there is no scheduled release date or production start date as of yet.

Wright took to Instagram to share the news of the film. She posted a screenshot of the article published on THR, which included a picture of herself and leading man Boyega, along with the headline. She also posted another photo of herself and Boyega, a side-by-side shot of the pair.

“Excited to create this with you,” she captioned the photo and tagged Boyega.

Boyega also shared the article to his Instagram account, where he expressed his gratitude to have the opportunity to be a part of the film with his friend. He described the movie as “a love story with a powerful message.” Boyega has never been shy about voicing his admiration for Wright — while talking to The Grio, he revealed that the pair were longtime friends.

“Letitia and I were in the same class,” Boyega said.

“It was so special for me to see her in Black Panther because I have seen Letitia from when we both had nothing, had no credibility and wanted our chance.”

It’s safe to say the Brits have finally gotten their chance. Both actors will be returning to their roles in major franchises, Boyega as Finn in Star Wars Episode IX in December and Wright as Princess Shuri in the Black Panther sequel and the fourth Avengers film coming next April. Wright has also been linked to a mystery project from Rihanna and Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, according to a report from Fader.