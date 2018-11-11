Denise Garcia, Lonzo Ball’s Girlfriend, Shows Off Amazing Bikini Body In Racy Instagram Snap

Lonzo Ball may be the man on the court, but his girlfriend is money when it comes to social media.

Denise Garcia, the Lakers star’s longtime girlfriend and mother of their infant daughter, has been using Instagram to show off her amazing post-baby body. On Saturday, she took to the social media platform to share a picture of herself in a skimpy red bikini, much to the appreciation of her more than 500,000 followers.

The picture got more than 100,000 likes and plenty of comments praising Garcia on how quickly her body got back to “amazing” after giving birth to Zoey earlier in the summer.

The relationship between Denise Garcia and Lonzo Ball has gotten plenty of spotlight through the family’s reality television series, Ball in the Family. That means fans have gotten to see the ups and downs, including a recent spat that made its way to Instagram when Denise implied that Lonzo has been something of an aloof dad.

As USA Today noted, the Lakers point guard addressed the relationship drama during a recent episode, admitting that his absences have been tough on his girlfriend.

“Denise is cool. She’ll be having little mood swings and stuff,” he said. “She gets kind of mad when I’m – I ain’t going to say mad. She gets annoyed when I’m not there.”

Lonzo said he makes sure to call and check in every day, and is relieved that Denise at least has her mother around to help take care of their child.

Ball went on to explain that they had discussed what it would be like raising an infant in the midst of an NBA season, but the reality has been a little bit harder on the couple.

“Me and Denise talked about what would happen when Zoey got here. About my schedule and stuff. So, it’s always easier to talk about it. When it actually happens, it definitely gets a lot harder. So, it is what it is. We can’t really change my schedule at all. So, it’s a lot. But just got to keep working. That’s what we’re doing.”

Denise Garcia has apparently been spending much of her time in the gym. She has bounced back into fantastic shape, and has shown off her great physique on Instagram, including some videos of her workout regimen. Those who want to check out other pictures and videos of her workouts can find it all here.