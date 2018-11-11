Gabrielle Union Set To Produce And Star In Upcoming Romantic Comedy

Gabrielle Union might actually be having the best year ever. The star’s Instagram account serves as a highlight reel and is filled with countless vacation photos, workout clips, upcoming projects and collaborations, and even a new baby she recently welcomed with husband Dwyane Wade. From the looks of it, Union is staying busy, and things might get even busier as it has just been announced that the actress is set to produce and star in a new romantic comedy based on the bestselling novel The Perfect Find, according to a report from Variety.

The novel was written by Tia Williams and published in 2016. It follows the life of 40-year-old Jenna Jones, who will be played by Union, a fashion editor who finds herself out of a job. Jones is forced to work for a rival publication under her frenemy Darcy Vale. Jones struggles to keep up with her younger coworkers, who are all social media savvy millennials, which leaves her feeling out of touch, that’s until she starts dating one of them. She falls for the new videographer Eric and things start to look up — until she finds out that Eric is Darcy’s son.

Leigh Davenport has been assigned the task of writing the screenplay. Union will serve as the film’s producer through her production company, I’ll Have Another, with Holly Shakoor Fleischer co-producing. Confluential Films’ Jeff Morrone, Tommy Oliver, and Codie Elaine will also produce. AGC’s Ford, Greg Shapiro and Glendon Palmer are executive producers. AGC Studios will also be financing the project.

Gabrielle Union To Star In Film Adaptation Of Tia Williams' The Perfect Find – https://t.co/Hcg4wg9R8t pic.twitter.com/T4d613CQj7 — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) November 6, 2018

Union recently celebrated the opening night of Broadway play American Son, which she produced along with husband Wade and a number of other celebrities, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

As for her last on-screen appearance, Union appeared in the Universal thriller Breaking In, which she also produced. The film received mixed reviews but the majority of critics still praised her performance. She will next be seen in the two-hour movie finale of her acclaimed series Being Mary Jane, which has yet to set a premiere date. She will also co-star with Jessica Alba in the upcoming Bad Boys TV spinoff, L.A.’s Finest, which was picked up for a 13-episode first season.

Union is also known for her roles in Bring It On, Think Like A Man, and Think Like A Man Too.

The author of the novel took to Twitter to share her excitement.

Two yrs ago, I published #ThePerfectFind. A year ago, @itsgabrielleu read it, loved it, told me so, and I figuratively fainted. And today…this. LIFE, MAN. Even when the stakes seem crazy, do that nutty thing you love. You never know where it'll go. https://t.co/RIkSV7JX0K — Tia Williams (@shakeyourbeauty) November 6, 2018

The Perfect Find will begin shooting in 2019.