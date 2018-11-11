WWE News: Former Champion Suffering From Multiple Concussions, Ring Return Unknown

WWE is not messing around with concussions and it could keep a former champ out of the ring.

Alexa Bliss has been a central figure throughout the women’s revolution of professional wrestling, having won the championship numerous times. Along with that, her in-ring work and personality have drawn a lot of attention to the division, which is doing well. Now, it is possible that Bliss’ role may actually end up changing, as she has been suffering through multiple concussions, and her return to the ring is unknown as of this point.

As reported by Inquisitr, Bliss was taken off of the card for WWE Evolution last month after suffering a concussion in a previous match against Ronda Rousey. Even though some time had passed, WWE doctors were not able to clear Bliss in time for her tag match and she was replaced by Alicia Fox, who teamed with Mickie James to face Lita and Trish Stratus.

On Monday Night Raw this past week, Alexa Bliss was introduced as a member of the Survivor Series women’s team for Team Red, but not as an in-ring competitor. Bliss is the captain of the team, but it will be in a non-wrestling capacity, since doctors are still not ready to let her get back into the ring.

Bliss’ injury is actually much more serious than originally thought, and WWE is not taking any chances with concussions.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., there is no specific time or date for Alexa Bliss to return to the ring. It has been a number of weeks since Bliss has wrestled a match at all, and Survivor Series will be the second straight pay-per-view event that she will have to miss.

Bliss has not selected her team from Raw as of yet, but that will likely take place on this week’s show. The team from SmackDown Live consists of Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, and Sonya Deville with one more woman still left to be named as the fifth member.

Meltzer went on to say that WWE is being extremely cautious with Bliss and they will not rush her return to in-ring action.

Alexa Bliss has won the SmackDown Women’s Championship twice and the Raw Women’s Championship three times since being called up to WWE’s main roster in summer of 2016. She’s seen success as a heel and has brought a lot of attention to the women’s division. Her injury is going to keep her out for a while, as WWE will not push someone to return, especially when dealing with multiple concussions.