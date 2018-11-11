Tiffany Trump Writes Heartfelt Post For California Wildfire Victims After Her Father Blames State For Disaster

Tiffany Trump shared a sympathetic message to the victims of the California wildfires on Sunday, just one day after her father blamed the state for the fires.

“My heart goes out to my friends and all that have been affected and lost their homes due to these wildfires” the text on the Instagram photo read. “Thank you to all the firefighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives and working relentlessly to contain #WoolseyFire.”

President Trump’s youngest daughter went on to reveal that she had to evacuate Calabassas three times when she was growing up because of wildfires. She added that this was the first time that the fires had actually burned down homes in the area.

Tiffany’s heartfelt message about the wildfires in California differs from the tweet that President Trump sent on Saturday. His message threatened to cut federal payments to the state of California for what he called the “gross mismanagement of the forests.”

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump tweeted, as reported by CNN. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Representatives of fire-fighting organizations slammed the President for spreading misinformation about the wildfire situation.

“Wildfires are sparked and spread not only in forested areas but in populated areas and open fields fueled by parched vegetation, high winds, low humidity, and geography,” said Brian K. Rice, the president of the California Professional Firefighters.

He also called President Trump’s statement “ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning” to victims and firefighters who are still battling the huge blaze.

Celebrities also shared their criticism of Trump’s response.

“The reason these wildfires have worsened is because of climate change and a historic drought,” tweeted Leonardo DiCaprio. “Helping victims and fire relief efforts in our state should not be a partisan issue.” DiCaprio has long been vocal about the importance of protecting the natural environment, so his tweet comes as no surprise.

CNN reports that the fires in California are expected to get worse because of strong winds set to sweep through the state on Sunday. The wildfires have already claimed the lives of 23 people and destroyed several properties. CNN notes that identifying the remains of the dead will be difficult because of the severity of their burns.