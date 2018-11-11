Amazon’s Black Friday 2018 Sales Give Shoppers An Early Jump On Big Deals

Even people who say they hate shopping can’t pass up the amazing deals that Black Friday brings. The day after Thanksgiving has become synonymous with some of the best sales of the years, even on high-ticket items. Retailers mark the official start of the holiday shopping season with serious markdowns. Forbes reports that this year, retail king Amazon is beating the likes of Walmart and Best Buy to the punch by offering Black Friday discounts now, two weeks before Thanksgiving. Here are some of the best deals you can find on their site right now.

Of course, retailers are always about promoting their own brand above others when possible, when they have their own brand. An ever-expanding line of proprietary products is one of the secrets to Amazon’s continued success, and they’re doing what they can to entice buyers who have yet to purchase their line of electronic devices to take the plunge. For those trying to stick to a budget this holiday season, they’re even throwing in refurbished and trade-in items this year. Here are just a few of their sales on new items.

Amazon Echo Spot – Black + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Charcoal – 28 percent off

Regular price $179.99

Sale price $129.99

$100 off two Amazon Echo Shows (2nd Gen)

$50 off Logitech Harmony Hub and Echo Dot bundles

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with all-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – 20 percent off

Regular price $99.98

Sale price $79.98

Amazon Fire TV Recast (DVR) bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K and an HD antenna

Regular price $299.97

Sale price $249.97

Here are a few of their current sales on more budget-friendly refurbished items.

Certified Refurbished All-new Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) starting at $59.99 – That’s a discount of 25 percent.

Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo Plus (1st Generation) with built-in Hub

Regular price $129.99

Sale price $79.99

Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD Display, 32GB

Regular price $119.99

Sale price $89.99

There are also trade-in deals for the budget-conscious Black Friday shopper at Amazon.

25 percent off Amazon Kindle e-reader with trade-in

Up to $35 off a new 4K Amazon Fire TV Device with trade-in

If you’re looking for a deal on electronics outside of Amazon’s proprietary line, Best Buy is also worth checking out. Among their current deals are $102 off a 43-inch Samsung LED Smart 4k UHD TV with HDR and $300 off a MartinLogan Dynamo 700W 10-inch 600-watt subwoofer. They’re also already offering discounts on Series 3 Apple watches, iPhones, and iPads.