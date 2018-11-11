‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday, November 12: Bill Schemes To Trap Ridge & Judge McMullen

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 12, promise that the intrigue and drama are kicked up a notch as Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) starts plotting to take down Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando). Just when it seemed as if things had calmed down between Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) and Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer), their battle intensifies, She Knows Soaps reports.

Quinn & Pam’s Next Level Battle on Bold and the Beautiful

Quinn seemed so sincere when she promised Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that she would try to concentrate on her marriage. He warned her that by not conceding to Pam’s wedding, she was causing unnecessary friction between herself and Eric Forrester (John McCook). Sacrificing her marriage was not worth winning a battle against Pam.

Quinn agreed with his reasoning and told Eric that the wedding could go ahead. Little did she know that Pam was so devastated by not having her own way in the wedding planning, that she had called off her engagement with Charlie (Dick Christie). Now it appears as if Pam is bearing a grudge against Quinn and is willing to do anything to bring her down.

B&B spoilers, via Inquisitr, states that Quinn and Pam’s conflict will escalate. Neither of these women are prepared to back down, and both have a history of psychotic behavior.

Bill Spencer Plots To Take Ridge Forrester Down

Bill hired the very best when he told Justin to call IT specialist Ken (Danny Woodburn). Both the Forresters and the Spencers have used the computer whiz in the past. Armed with snark and a special set of skills, Ken always manages to save the day.

This time, Bill wanted Ken to find a connection between Ridge and Craig — per the Inquisitr. Viewers know that Ridge manipulated Craig to rule against Bill so that he would lose custody of his son. Bill’s hunch is spot on, but he needs to find concrete evidence to link the two men.

B&B viewers will remember that after Bill told Ken what he needed, the IT guru set to work. After a period of time, he said that he was done. Ridge used a burn phone to speak to Craig, but the trio will set a trap for the pair to meet. It seems as if their plan is foolproof since Bill will get the evidence he needs to send Ridge to prison for a very long time.

Follow Inquisitr for all the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, recaps, and casting news.