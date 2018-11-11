Topless Protesters Ran At Donald Trump’s Motorcade In France

French police reportedly arrested two topless women after they ran at President Donald Trump’s motorcade along the Champs d’Elysees on Sunday. This incident took place shortly before the president was scheduled to take part in an Armistice Day ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, as part of his trip to France.

According to a report from Reuters, one protester had the words “Fake Peacemaker” painted across her chest and was only a few feet away from Trump’s motorcade when law enforcement officials stopped her. Bloomberg separately reported that a second topless protester, who had the same phrase displayed on her chest, was also arrested after jumping the barricades set up for the ceremony. While Paris police confirmed that two people were detained in connection to the stunt, Bloomberg wrote that a total of three women were said to have successfully breached the security barriers to take part in the protests.

The international feminist organization Femen took responsibility for the incident, which marked the latest instance in which the group initiated protests against Donald Trump, as noted by the Hill. The publication wrote that Femen members were also photographed in Paris over the weekend, as other protesters similarly wrote the words “Fake peacemakers, real dictators” on their chest and carried signs reading “Welcome, war criminals” that were aimed at some of the world leaders taking part in the Armistice Day ceremonies.

Aside from the group’s multiple anti-Trump protests, Reuters added that Femen is known for speaking out against various social and political issues, including racism, sexism, and homophobia. According to Bloomberg, the Ukraine-based organization has specifically gained notoriety for its topless protests at “high-profile events.”

Following the incident, Femen leader Inna Shevchenko took to Twitter to post a video of the protests and comment on how Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip, and other world leaders turned the Armistice Day celebration into a “sad spectacle” that only entertains the “criminals participating in it.”

“They’ve come to celebrate peace but they’re promoting war,” Shevchenko wrote, as quoted by Bloomberg.

According to USA Today, Femen’s topless stunt was not the only way in which people objected to Donald Trump’s presence in Paris for the Armistice Day ceremony. A “Baby Trump” blimp depicting the president wearing a diaper flew overhead at the Place de la Republique, as France’s “Never Trump” movement held a demonstration ahead of the event. The publication also interviewed a number of Paris residents who cited Trump’s “attitude toward migrants [and] comments about women” and his stance on climate change as some of the reasons why they dislike or outright hate the president.