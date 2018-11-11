Tucker Carlson Blasts Claim He Threw Wine In Gay Man’s Face, Says Man Insulted His Teenage Daughter

Fox News reporter Tucker Carlson is fighting back at claims by Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti that he assaulted a gay Latino immigrant at the Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia on October 13.

Daily Mail reports that Carlson is defending the actions of both himself and his son, claiming that he actually practiced restraint in the situation after the man insulted his daughter. Avenatti was not present during the incident but has based his accusations on video of the interaction and descriptions of the event from witnesses who were present at the time. He posted a video of the heated exchange between the two men to Twitter Saturday, and said that Carlson is guilty of “assault on a gay latino immigrant.” Carlson denied the charge to Daily Mail.

“That is a lie. I restrained myself. I did not assault this man, and neither did my son.”

In his account of the incident, Carlson said that as his 19-year-old daughter was walking through the bar to return to their dinner table after a trip to the restroom, a man stopped her and asked if she was eating with Tucker Carlson. When she told him that he was her father, he asked her, “Are you Tucker’s w****?” and called her a “f***ing c***.”

She left the restaurant in tears, and her brother confronted the man. The man continued using profanity and admitted that he had said the things Carlson’s daughter claimed. Carlson’s son threw a glass of wine in the man’s face and told him to leave, which he did. Carlson said that the country club conducted a three-week investigation into the incident after he reported it to them and revoked the man’s membership.

Tucker Carlson denies claims of alleged assault, says man accusing him of assault called his daughter a "whore" https://t.co/UX0MibRHM0 pic.twitter.com/dTiaZHNg1i — The Hill (@thehill) November 11, 2018

Tucker Carlson said in his statement that he managed to not act on his emotions that day.

“I love my children. It took enormous self-control not to beat the man with a chair, which is what I wanted to do. I think any father can understand the overwhelming rage and shock that I felt seeing my teenage daughter attacked by a stranger. But I restrained myself. I did not assault this man, and neither did my son. That is a lie.”

Carlson went on in his statement to say that he didn’t know the man was Latino or gay but that it wouldn’t have mattered because what he did was “a grotesque violation of decency.”

Michael Avenatti has stated that the man’s first name is Juan and that a friend of Juan’s who was present at the time told him he is a member of The Women’s Initiative in Charlottesville. The charges of assault by Carlson are based on video footage in which he gets in Juan’s face and appears to tell him to “get the f*** out of here” multiple times. One witness said that Juan repeatedly responded by telling Carlson that he wouldn’t leave because “I live here.” Witnesses have also claimed that Juan never spoke to Carlson’s daughter, much less said the things that he is charged with saying.

Avenatti is also claiming that Carlson, who has said he stopped drinking 16 years ago, appeared drunk during the altercation and that he had let his underage daughter drink at the country club that day.