‘B&B’s’ Jennifer Gareis Took Katherine Kelly Lang & Partner In – Woolsey Fire Evacuation

Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays the iconic Brooke Logan, had to evacuate her home yesterday. The actress and her partner, Dominique Zoida, had to vacate their Topanga home as the California wildfires rage on. Accuweather reports that more than 200,00 residents have been mandatorily evacuated.

Zoida first posted of their horrific ordeal on Twitter. He and Lang had to leave their home, and thanked the first responders for the work that they do. He also thanked Jennifer Gareis, who plays Donna on Bold and the Beautiful, for taking them in.

Zoida posted a picture of a mountainous mushroom cloud of smoke billowing behind a hill. Gareis then tweeted a reply telling the couple, “Stay as long as you want!! Love you sis!!!”

Three hours after her partner posted, Katherine Kelly Lang shared the news. She posted a devastating picture of Paramount ranch in Agoura. The photo shows a blackened tree, soot and ashes. In the distance a white church stands alone and desolate.

Fans know that the star is an avid triathlete and leads a very active life. She then writes that the ranch is not too far from her house and that she used to ride her horse and bike through the ranch. Lang hoped that everyone stays safe and thanked the firefighters and first responders. She also thanked Gareis for her kindness. Apparently, Lang and Zoid are staying in her co-star’s guest house.

We had to evacuate from our home yesterday. ???? Hope everyone got out safe.Thank you to all the first responders trying to flight this, @Johnnieh112. Now we just have to hope they can stop it soon. A huge thank you to @JenniferGareis for taking us in. #Wooleyfire #malibu #Topanga pic.twitter.com/YO27Ji8pvV — dominique zoida (@dzoida) November 10, 2018

Lang’s post received an outpouring of comments as B&B fans expressed concern for Lang and Zoida. One fan wrote, “I am so very sorry. We will be praying for all of you. I so glad you are safe. I am very sad for all of you.”

Some of Lang’s colleagues also reached out to her during this difficult time. Rena Sofer, who plays Quinn Fuller, wrote “Omg Katherine!! I’m so glad you are safe!!!” Annika Noelle, who plays Katherine’s soap opera daughter Hope Logan Spencer, said, “Love you you’ve been in my thoughts all day.” While Kelly Kruger, who plays Mackenzie on Y&R, also let Lang know that she was in her thoughts. Kruger is also the wife of Darin Brooks, who plays Wyatt Spencer on the CBS soap opera.

Lang isn’t the only soap opera star who has been affected by the California wildfires. Inquisitr reported that Young and the Restless star Tracey Bregman, who plays Lauren Fenmore, shared the heartbreaking news that her Malibu home burnt down in the fire.