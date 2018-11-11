Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Reacts To Her Dad John’s Engagement To Meg Ryan

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star posts a congratulatory message to her famous dad and future stepmom.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has given her blessing to her rock star dad’s recent engagement to Meg Ryan. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told TMZ she is happy to welcome the Sleepless in Seattle actress into the family as her stepmom.

When asked by the celebrity gossip site if she’s “stoked” about her famous father’s engagement news, Teddi said, “Of course I’m stoked, they’re the best!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star downplayed the chance that Meg Ryan will turn up on her Bravo reality show any time soon, despite rumors that fellow castmate Denise Richards’ ex, Charlie Sheen, has already hinted that he could be making a celebrity cameo in the upcoming season. Teddi said fans will have to tune in for a possible Meg Ryan sighting, then quickly advised viewers not to hold their breath on that one.

Teddi, whose mom, Victoria Granucci, was married to the “Pink Houses” singer from 1981 to 1989, is one of five of John Mellencamp’s children from his first three marriages to Granucci, Priscilla Esterline, and model Elaine Irwin.

The accountability coach turned Bravo star also posted a sweet message to her dad and future stepmom on Instagram, offering them congratulations and telling the two that she loves them very much. Teddi included a photo of the supersized Mellencamp family with her post, which you can see below.

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan had an on and off relationship for the better part of a decade. The pair rekindled their romance for good in 2017m and earlier this week Meg, who was previously married to Dennis Quaid and has two kids of her own, was seen flashing her engagement ring while out and about in New York City.

Even if a RHOBH cameo ever comes to fruition for Meg, don’t expect to see the actress become a bona fide Real Housewives star. Ryan famously left the bright lights of Hollywood for the Big Apple years ago, and that may have been a big reason behind one of her and John Mellencamp’s previous splits.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, John Mellencamp once made it clear that he would never want to call New York his home.

“I’m too sensitive to live there,” the rock legend said. “I can’t see poor people. I can’t see the suffering. I can’t see the trash on the streets… I’m not leaving Indiana. I’m going to die here.”