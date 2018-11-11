Kyle Richards Says She Still Has Love For Lisa Vanderpump In Spite Of ‘RHOBH’ Drama

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star speaks out about rumors that the cast has excluded the wealthy restaurateur from social events.

Kyle Richards is speaking out on the current drama between her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates and rumors that longtime co-star Lisa Vanderpump is refusing to film with the rest of the ladies after being caught in a lie.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Richards addressed stories that Vanderpump is not speaking to any of her RHOBH co-stars. In addition to Richards and Vanderpump, the season 9 cast includes Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp.

Richards, who is also rumored to have been in a heated argument with Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, told Us that despite the estrangement, she still has mad love for Lisa Vanderpump.

“You know? I love her, I really do,” Richards said. “She’s a good friend of mine for many years and I love doing the show with her and I hope so. We have fun together, laugh together, so we shall see.”

Richards also set the record straight on rumors that Lisa Vanderpump is being shut out of RHOBH events.

“I keep seeing stories out there that she’s not been invited and excluded…everyone’s been invited to everything. There has not been any event that she’s not been invited to. So if she’s not there, it’s because it’s her choice. So, I mean, I love Lisa and I have to respect that it’s her choice.”

Lisa Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, and Kyle Richards got into a heated argument, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively. “They were both screaming at each other. It was really bad and ugly." #RHOBH https://t.co/WBe5Ch0lNp — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 5, 2018

“People speculating or people saying, ‘Oh, she’s being bullied or excluded’ is not true,” Richards added. “That’s not the case at all. So they’re going to have to watch this season and see themselves, but, you know, she’s always included, and I guess if she wants to come around and show up, she will.”

Richards also told Us that Real Housewives fans can expect “craziness” when the show returns to Bravo. The American Woman producer described the upcoming season as “a wild ride.”

There is no word on how much Lisa Vanderpump will appear in the 9th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but behind the scenes she has been keeping extremely busy. In addition to filming her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, and opening her new Tom Tom bar and eatery with partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, Vanderpump and her team have been heavily involved in providing disaster relief from humans and animals as wildfires rage in California.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills queen bee posted to Twitter to thank volunteers who helped with her Vanderpump Dogs disaster relief by collecting supplies for evacuees and responders and rescuing dogs from the fires. Staff at Vanderpump’s restaurant, Villa Blanca also worked to provide food for Los Angeles sheriffs, firefighters, and volunteers as they worked to keep victims safe.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo. No official premiere date for season 9 has been announced.