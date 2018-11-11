Johnson lifted 405-pounds of weight using pelvic thrusts in his latest Instagram video.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commanded attention in his latest Instagram video as he lifted 405-pounds with pelvic thrusts.

Johnson donned a peach-colored tank with a hood over his head and thin black workout pants with black and white sneakers in the video. The 46-year-old actor used his hands to support the bars holding the 405-pounds of weight as he used pelvic thrusts and the strength of his legs to hoist the weight into the air.

While workout music can be heard playing, Johnson can also be heard grunting each time he raises the weight with his hips.

In less than ten hours, Dwayne’s workout video certainly commanded the attention of his 120 million Instagram followers as they showered it with over 800,000 likes and over 10,000 comments.

“Puttin’ in the hard work as we just reached the midway production point (just crossed day 40 of an 80 day shoot) for our FAST & FURIOUS spin-off film, HOBBS & SHAW,” the professional wrestler penned in the caption of his video as he revealed his workout routine was his effort to be the best version of his character for the Fast & Furious spin-off.

“Blood, sweat, guts, respect – I’ll always lay it all on the line when it comes to doing my job. And right now my job is to build this franchise out and bring the absolute best version of my character, Hobbs I can to the screen,” Johnson added to the caption of his photo.

Dwayne’s hefty Instagram following had nothing but kind things to say about the intense workout video.

“He must have buns of steel! Great job!” One individual exclaimed.

A second added: “The beast of rock.”

“You are an inspiration to us all,” a third chimed in.

The general consensus was that Johnson was lifting an impressive amount of weight and he looked great while he was doing it.

While “The Rock” is coined as one of the fittest men in Hollywood, he has suffered from injuries just like everyone else. In fact, Dwayne recently opened up about the importance of warming up before working out in a separate Instagram post.

“When overcoming your past demons/ fight thru the discomfort focus on health and wellness build back your muscle with an even greater quality and density.”

Dwayne penned in a poetic formation in the caption of the photo.

It’s official/

JANUARY 3rd our @nbctitangames debuts.

This passion project’s been quite the journey to produce & help create.

Gratifying to see these women & men push themselves beyond their limits.

They won. They lost. They’re Titans. @NBC @SevenBucksProd @ASmithCoProd pic.twitter.com/NfJ9TxTmvQ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 9, 2018

In addition to working out to keep in shape, the actor has a great deal of projects currently on his plate. Johnson’s schedule includes hosting The Titan Games in January, hitting the big screen in Fighting With My Family in March, and finishing up the production of Hobbs and Shaw which is slated with a release date in August of next year.