Meghan Markle’s Personal Assistant Quits After Just 6 Months, Latest In Shocking Palace Resignations

Meghan Markle’s assistant “Melissa” has quit just six months after the royal wedding. According to Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, the PA resigned suddenly, and it has come as a shock to the Palace.

It seems as if even the obvious glitz and glamor of the position was not enough to keep the royal staffer from quitting. But followers of the royal family know that this is not the first shocking resignation this year.

The Royal Director of Communications, Sally Osman, quit earlier this year. She will be continuing with her role until 2019. The Times also reported that Steve Kingstone, the Queen’s media secretary, resigned for a post as the communications director of the international confederation Oxfam GB.

“It’s a real shock. Why would she want to leave a prestigious job so soon?”

Although Kensington Palace refused to comment on the personal assistant’s departure, Daily Mail reports that a palace source was authorized to pay tribute to Melissa, the PA who quit. The royal staffer is described in illustrious terms which begs the question as to why she has left such a prestigious job.

“Melissa is a hugely talented person.

She played a pivotal role in the success of the Royal wedding and will be missed by everyone in the Royal Household.”

It is alleged that Melissa played a vital role in the time before the royal wedding which took place in May 2018. The period leading up to the wedding was a very stressful time for Duchess Meghan and Harry. Meghan’s father and sister were constantly giving interviews and talking about her to the press. In fact, days before the royal wedding, Thomas Markle pulled out of the wedding claiming that his health failed him.

Express offers some insight into a possible reason that Melissa may have resigned as the personal assistant of the Duchess of Sussex. Robert Jobson, the royal biographer of “Charles At Seventy,” wrote about how the royal staff were treated prior to the royal wedding. It is alleged that Harry was “petulant and short-tempered” with staff members during that tumultuous period.

“Raising his voice on occasion, Harry would insist: “What Meghan wants, she gets.”

However, it must be noted that Melissa is not the only royal staffer who quit their job this year. Per This Is Insider, Osman’s departure was discussed as early as 2017. Both Osman and Kinsgstone played crucial roles to “tame the media storm” around the royal wedding. It is reported that their positions would be merged.