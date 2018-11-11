Walmart’s Black Friday 2018 Deals Include Something Very Different For Shoppers — Free Food

Walmart wants American shoppers to be lining up for their Black Friday deals this year. And in order to lure as many people as possible, the retail giant has announced that they’ll be sweetening the day with free food. They’ll be serving free Keurig coffee and Christmas cookies from their bakery on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. local time. During that two-hour window, Walmart is expected to give out 4 million cups of coffee and 2 million cookies, described AOL.

But for those who aren’t interested in the free food can still snag some deals online. In-store sale items become available at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, while online offers become available at 10 p.m. ET the day before on Wednesday, November 21, detailed CNET.

Some of the deals that people can keep their eyes on, include a 2018 iPad for $250, which is $80 off the regular retail price. For the gamers, a PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB with Spider-Man will be available for $200. If Xbox One is more of your forte, then the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle will be available also for $200.

If you’re on the lookout for TVs, then consider the 65-inch 4K smart Roku TV for $398, or the 40-inch Hisense 1080p TV for just $99.

Walmart is throwing an in-store party on Thanksgiving with free food https://t.co/CFccp4D50m pic.twitter.com/PuZISAuZUp — Jairo Rodriguez (@RealtorJairo) November 9, 2018

But before people get too excited, Forbes noted all of the “bad surprises” that are attached to the deals. For example, people will need to spend at least $35 to qualify for free shipping for online orders. The shipping, however, is two-day expedited shipping, so you won’t have to wait long to get your goods.

Also, the 65-inch smart TV offer isn’t brand-specific. This means that the brand of TV you’ll get will depend on what’s available at the stores you go to.

And for those who were expecting similar sale items as last year, nothing is guaranteed. Before, Walmart offered free store gift cards for anyone who bought premium electronics. However, this will not be available this year.

Additionally, there won’t be any PS4 Pro deals, in case that’s the console you’re looking for.

Whatever the case, it looks like Walmart is gearing up for another busy Black Friday. The most dedicated shoppers can sign up for the Early Access email, which will give you the first look at what’s coming.

Plus, there are plenty of other stores to check out, as most retailers are offering their own versions of the Black Friday sale. And those who don’t want to wait in line with crowds will find that online shopping is the best option.