Kat Von D Shows Off Baby Bump

A very pregnant Kat Von D, whose full name is Katherine von Drachenberg, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles this weekend with husband Rafael Reyes. The parents-to-be were dressed in all black while out for a walk.

In photos posted by the Daily Mail, Von D’s 43-year-old husband can be seen wearing a large pullover graphic hoodie with black sweatpants while 36-year-old Von D rocked black leggings, with a tank top, matching a hoodie pulled over her head, and a pair of black oversized shades.

The tattoo artist and makeup mogul married Rafael Reyes, of the electronic rock duo Prayers in February, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. It’s unclear when Reyes, who goes by the stage name Leafar Seyer, began dating the tattoo artist, but the couple made their relationship “Instagram official” in January when the first photos of the pair were posted from their official accounts.

Refinery29 described the couple’s wedding as the “ultimate goth wedding,” which seems quite on-brand for Von D. The theme of the wedding was “in life and in death” and the bride took her Instagram followers on the planning journey by posting everything leading up to the big day. The couple later announced they were expecting a baby boy.

Von D took to Instagram to post a photo from her recent walk around town with the caption, “38 weeks pregnant and feeling super awesome!”

According to a report from People, the couple has already picked out a name for their bundle of joy. The couple will name their son Leafar, which is the same as the father-to-be’s stage name.

This is the second marriage for Von D; she married Oliver Peck, a fellow tattoo artist, in 2003. She was engaged to music producer Deadmau5 in 2012, and was also romantically linked to Jackass star Steve-O.

Von D also made headlines earlier this year when she announced she would not be vaccinating her child. Many reached out to the tattoo artist via social media, including comedian Kathy Griffin, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“Are you going to vaccinate your kid now or continue to put public health at risk while sharing pseudoscience with your millions of fans?” Kathy tweeted at Von D.

The tweet sparked a discussion on the social media platform, many sharing their opinions and research on the rise of confirmed cases of measles in the United States. Von D later responded to the criticism. The former reality TV star said she was prepared for the backlash, but this is ultimately her choice.

“I already know what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority. So your negative comments are not going influence my choices — actual research and educating myself will — which I am diligently doing. This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey,” she wrote.

That didn’t stop fans and followers from commenting to share their “unsolicited advice.” Von D’s comment section was filled with Instagram users encouraging her to rethink her decision, many have even made the decision to boycott her beauty line.