The Weeknd Might Be Ready To Propose To Bella Hadid

Music sensation The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid have had an on-again-off-again relationship since they began dating. The young lovebirds recently reunited, and according to a report from Hollywood Life, the pair might be on their way to the altar. Hollywood Life reported that friends of the singer believe he will is getting ready to pop the big question.

“The Weeknd feels like the luckiest man alive to have Bella back and he is very determined not to ever lose her again,” the source revealed. “They are living together but they’re renting and he wants to buy a place for them together, that’s how serious he is.”

The couple became more than friends in April, 2015, after hanging out after The Weeknd’s performance at Coachella. In July, he confirmed their relationship in an interview with the New York Times, where he talked about the newness of things and whether or not he was in love with the Hadid sister. Later that year, Hadid played the female love interest in his music video, but by the end of 2015, E! News reported the couple was taking a break due to conflicting schedules.

The couple reunited for a few months in 2016 before People reported that they had called it quits again in November of the same year, after a year and a half of dating. A few months later, The Weeknd was spotted with singer Selena Gomez, which caused Hadid to unfriend her on social media. The relationship with Gomez was short-lived and based on social media posts, Hadid and The Weeknd reunited soon after and have been together since.

“A lot of his friends are starting to take bets on how long it will be before he puts a ring on it,” the source went on to say. “He used to always talk about how scary the thought of marriage was to him but now that he’s back with Bella, he’s stopped saying that and instead, he talks about being with her for life.”

“It’s a big change that all his friends have noticed and it’s got them thinking he’ll propose to her soon.”

These claims have not been confirmed, but it does look like the couple might finally be in a good place after their previous breakups.

Bella Hadid walked the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York, where The Weeknd showed up to support his girl. He was photographed sitting next to Hadid’s mother during the event.