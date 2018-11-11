Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Thinks ‘Best Friend’ Princess Diana Would Have Loved Eugenie’s Wedding, Per ‘Radar’

Sarah Ferguson revealed that she misses her former “best friend,” Princess Diana, and that she thinks the princess would have “loved” Eugenie’s wedding, according to Radar Online. The two were believed to have formed a bond over their tumultuous relationships with their respective husbands, and supposedly even made a pact that they would leave them, detailed the Inquisitr. Whatever the case, Sarah talked about the much-loved princess and the relationship they had.

“Diana was my best friend and the funniest person I knew. She had such timing and wit. It was a total joy to be with her because we just laughed and enjoyed life so much, and I know she would have loved the wedding.”

The pair apparently knew each other even before they both married princes, Charles and Andrew, described the Daily Express. In fact, they are believed to be “distantly related,” while their parents also knew each other.

Meanwhile, Ferguson appears to have made up with most of the royals, following a scandal when she was caught cheating on Prince Andrew with businessman John Bryan. And thanks to the following statement about the prince, some have speculated that Sarah might “get back together” with Andrew, while others see it as her rejecting the possibilities.

“I’m not divorced from Andrew — I’m divorced to him. We both say it. We are completely compatible. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion. My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairy tale.”

Daily Express added that Sarah also said, “So many people have asked me that, but we’re so happy with the way we are right now.” Their teamwork to pull off a successful wedding seems to be proof of that.

When it comes to royal friendships, Fergie and Diana's was one for the books. https://t.co/w21OyRk34k — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) November 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie’s wedding was a huge success. In particular, fans were humbled to see her open-back wedding dress that showed her scars from a scoliosis surgery from when she was younger.

This came after months of anticipation, as drama ensued after it was reported that Eugenie’s wedding would cost taxpayers thousands of dollars. Many criticized the princess’ desires for an extravagant showing, including an open-top carriage ride, that is believed to have increased the costs for security.

And it’s also believed that it was at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, where many royals saw Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the first time after they’d heard the royal baby news.