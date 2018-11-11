Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Step Out For Coffee Date Amid Wildfire Drama

Kourtney Kardashian and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, were in need of a coffee run after the devastating Woolsey fire kept them on edge this weekend.

According to a November 10 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were photographed grabbing some drinks at Alfred’s in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Kourtney was seen wearing a pair of black track pants, a white see-through tank top, and black-and-white sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her dark, shoulder length hair parted down the middle and styled straight for the coffee run. She completed her outfit by sporting a pair of dark sunglasses and sipping on a green beverage.

Meanwhile, Kendall, who is fresh from walking the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Thursday, wore a pair of jeans, and a bright yellow sweater for the outing. She completed the look by donning a pair of tan heels, and wearing her shoulder length hair parted down the middle and straight like her big sister.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian was forced to evacuate her Calabasas home due to the wildfire that is ripping through California this week. Kourtney took refuge at Kendall’s house, and the two have been spending quality time together ever since.

On Saturday, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to reveal that they were having a “pancake wars” by each cooking their own pancakes and trying to figure out which ones looked and tasted better.

“It’s on b**ch,” Jenner tells Kardashian in a video posted to her story. Later, Kendall asks a friend which pancakes look better. While Kendall’s are lighter in color and all different sizes, Kourtney’s are dark golden brown, and perfectly round.

Kendall then trolls her older sister by making fun of how she only cooks one pancake at a time, calling her “slow,” and panning the camera over to show Kardashian standing at the stove with one pancake in a frying pan.

Thankfully, Kourtney’s home was spared by the fire, and she told fans on social media that it was a close call.

“Glory be to God. Hoping that the day continues like this and that the fire gets contained. To everyone removed from their homes, to those who lost their homes, to those affected let’s all continue to pray,” Kardashian stated via Instagram.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.