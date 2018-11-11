Sofia Richie Smiles Wearing Sexy See-Through Crop Top During Date Night With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie was feeling the love this weekend while on a romantic date with her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

According to a November 10 report by the Daily Mail, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were photographed by paparazzi in Beverly Hills on Friday looking happy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and his model girlfriend strolled the streets together looking comfy and casual in their date night ensembles.

Sofia was spotted wearing a pair of flowing black pants, and a white, see-through crop top, that allowed her dark bra to peek out from underneath. The top showcased Richie’s toned abs and thin frame, as well as her long, lean arms.

The model wore her hair parted down the middle and styled straight for the date night outing, and completed her casual look by wearing a pair of white sneakers and a dainty chain around her neck, as well as carrying a colorful mini bag over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Scott donned a pair of khaki pants and a black hooded sweatshirt for the occasion, as well as a pair of black sneakers. While Richie was all smiles, Disick was photographed as stone faced, possibly because the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, was forced to evacuate her home due to the Woolsey fire in Southern California.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, as well as her sisters, Kim and Khloe, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were all forced to evacuate their Calabasas homes in order to stay safe as the flames came within feet of destroying their multi-million dollar mansions.

Sofia Richie, who reportedly lives with her boyfriend in Malibu, has not revealed if their home was in danger, but their city was put at risk, with many celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner forced to leave their homes.

“We spent yesterday evacuating our homes and I want to take a moment to thank all of the incredibly brave firefighters, servicemen, first responders, volunteers and all of those who are working tirelessly to protect our lives and our homes. We are so appreciative of your bravery and everything you’re doing for us. I’m praying for everyone’s safety,” Kris Jenner stated on social media over the weekend, while Khloe Kardashian bought supplies for the brave firefighters risking their lives.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship, and likely the wildfire drama in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.