Sarah Silverman Compares Trump’s America To Nazi Germany While Appearing On ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’

After receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Sarah Silverman showed no signs of toning down her controversial brand of comedy.

Sarah Silverman recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The actress and comic appeared on HBO’s Real Time shortly thereafter. Alongside host Bill Maher, Silverman joked about fame and the current political climate in the United States.

According to the Huffington Post, the comedienne didn’t waste any time making sure audiences knew she hadn’t softened since receiving the accolade. In fact, she made what may have been one of the most controversial statements of her career, which is no easy feat.

Silverman blasted the president calling him a “douche bag” and comparing his presidency to the leadership of Hitler during Nazi Germany, eliciting mixed reactions from the studio audience.

In a time… where anti-Semitic crime is up 57 percent since this douche bag has taken office, it is not lost on me that I am very lucky that I get a star and I don’t have to sew it on my clothes.”

Bill Maher appeared slightly taken aback by the comment, but kept the conversation going with further verbal blows to Donald Trump and his administration. Maher rounded out the recent episode of Real Time by revisiting a moment from the show that originally aired back in 2017 where he provided what he called a “dictator checklist” in response to Trump’s actions as president.

“You are a narcissist who likes to see his name and face on buildings. You appoint family members to positions of power. You hold rallies even when you’re not running, and they are scary. You talk about jailing the press and political opponents.”

Both Bill Maher and Sarah Silverman regularly criticize Trump, both on Twitter and on their respective television shows. Recently Silverman appeared in a sketch on her Hulu series, I Love You America, where she meets a caricature of the president and lambasts him in the face-to-face meeting. The depiction of Donald Trump takes the aggressive comments as compliments and thanks her, oblivious to her insults.

Jimmy Kimmel remembers when he first met Sarah Silverman in 2001 at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony pic.twitter.com/0MH2l692pI — Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2018

Trump has always been a divisive figure since his rise to political power in the United States. The last week, however, has been exceptionally polaraizing. After the Republican Party lost control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, Trump stirred up serious controversy by yelling at CNN reporter Jim Acosta and revoking his White House press credentials.

On Friday, Trump took to Twitter in response to the ongoing wildfires in California. Before offering condolences to victims, he threatened to cut off federal funding to the state of California for their “forest management,” which he described as “poor.”

The threat was re-tweeted by Sarah Silverman along with her opinion that Trump should at least “feign humanity.”