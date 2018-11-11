Victoria’s Secret Model Sara Sampaio Reaches For Josephine Skriver’s Derriere Joking It’s Her ‘Happy Place’

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio shared some of the behind-the-scenes action during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping, and it involved fellow model Josephine Skriver. In the Instagram photo, Sara wore her plaid outfit with a black lingerie bottom, as she pretended to reach out to grab Josephine. Skriver was also wearing a black lingerie bottom with a blue plaid top, as she appeared to be adjusting her hair in the mirror. The caption joked, “My happy place!” Meanwhile, Skriver appeared to be completely unaware that Sara was staging the silly photo, as Gigi Hadid is also spotted to her left as she played with her hair.

On a more serious note, Sara also shared a photo of the same plaid outfit on the catwalk, which revealed a plaid corset with sleeves, as well as tiny, matching bottoms. The model sported a red, glittery wing, and wore some incredible tie-up thigh-high boots. Sampaio captioned the picture, “Still dreaming of this red moment,” and fans were also amazed to see her. Many people commented that she looked “amazing” and “beautiful,” as one person noted that she looked “gorgeousss in red.” Some complimented the plaid, while another said that it was “one of your best outfits [heart emoji] 10/10.”

And indeed, the model looked stunning on the day of the show. She opened up to Beauty Crew about how she prepared for the show, and how she celebrated when it was over.

“I did a facial to remove all the impurities, which I don’t normally do however my skin was glowing after that. I do a lot of masks before the show. I try to not do anything too harsh on the skin and keep as hydrated as possible.”

And when it comes to how she celebrates after the show, it’s not just about having fun.

“Well, our after-party of course! And lots of bad food and good music. Just let your hair down!”

The bad food seems to be an important part of the after party. After all, fellow VS model Barbara Palvin’s boyfriend made a slight commotion when he showed up on the pink carpet with some burgers for his girlfriend.

In addition, Sara revealed her night-time habits and how much she likes to sleep every night, and it’s a lot.