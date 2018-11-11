‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman’s House Burned Down In California Wildfire

The Young and the Restless star Tracey Bregman, who portrays Lauren in Genoa City, shared terrible news on her Instagram account earlier today.

Bregman shared a fiery last picture of her Malibu home to Instagram, and she said her heart was breaking.

“Thank God we are all safe. I have no other words. I’m just numb for us all,” the daytime star wrote.

Later, she took to her Instagram story to show the utter devastation of her house. Bregman shared a video with the words “what’s left” written on top of it. The footage showed that the fire at her home was out, but the entire structure is a complete loss. Before that, she indicated that the grocery store she shops at is also gone.

Bregman told the Inquisitr in late May shortly after she lost her horse Buttercup that she has several animals at her home. Considering she mentioned that they’re all safe in her caption, she included her animals among that number.

Before she posted the image of her own house, Bregman reposted a picture of animals taking refuge on Zuma Beach, and she mentioned that she, her kids, her animals, and her friends were all safely out of the danger zone. The Daytime Emmy winning actress also called the firefighters “heroes” as she implored her followers and fans to pray for those who’d been affected and those who lost everything.

On the post showing her house engulfed in flames, Bregman’s followers instantly offered condolences, well wishes, and prayers for the colossal loss she’s suffered.

A follower commented, “Oh Tracey so sorry to see this…so glad u are ok!!!!…..so glad you are safe….and all your family and fur babies and horses…so sorry you are dealing with this…prayers and love to you…”

Another fan offered condolences for the whole state writing, “I’m so sorry… We’re praying for everyone in California, hope you and yours stay safe.”

In addition to Bregman’s loss, former Y&R star, Eileen Davidson, who portrayed Ashley and recently ended her tenure on the show, posted to her Instagram yesterday that she evacuated the region.

Summer actress, Hunter King, used her Instagram story to help spread the word about pets and animals who needed shelter after evacuating from the raging fires. She provided details and information for her followers to figure out both how to get help as well as give help.

Finally, Jason Thompson (Billy) shared a video of the fire from 40 miles away on his Instastory, and the skyline was nearly blotted out from the smoke.