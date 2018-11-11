Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Legs In Mini Dress & Thigh High Boots

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is a woman on the move. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model is seemingly always on the go, and she is revealing in a new social media post exactly how she handles all of her travels.

On Saturday, November 10, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to post a photo of her in a sexy black dress, with a caption that revealed that she likes to have her travel plans on lock before heading to a new city for work.

In the photograph, Kostek is seen wearing a black, long-sleeved mini sweater dress. The model’s lean legs are on full display in the ensemble, which she paired with a matching black hat.

Camille’s long, blonde hair is worn down and styled in soft curls that fall across her chest, as she completes the look with a pair of thigh-high white heeled boots.

The model dons a berry lip and light-colored polish on her fingernails as part of her makeup look in the photo.

Kostek writes that when she knows she’ll be traveling to a new city, the first thing she does is make the arrangements for where she’ll stay and thanks James Hotels for giving her a home away from home in New York City over the past week.

Camille Kostek also reveals that for her next trip, she will get to travel by train, which will give her a much needed break from the hustle and bustle of airports for a bit.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille’s travels recently took her to Australia, where she was busy shooting photos for the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Before leaving to visit Australia, Kostek posted a video to social media which featured her boyfriend, New England Patriots star, Rob Gronkowski, helping her work out some of the body parts she planned to show off in the photos.

“Gronk,” as he’s known to NFL fans, also gushed over how proud he was of his girlfriend for achieving her dreams.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob said in the video.

Camille Kostek didn’t reveal where her next stop will be, but she’ll likely be cheering on Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots while she’s gone.