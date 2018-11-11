Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Enviable Hourglass Figure In A Tight Pearl White Dress

Kim Kardashian might be upset because she was forced to evacuate her $20 million dollar mansion in Calabasas because of the raging California fire, but the trauma hasn’t stopped her from treating her Instagram fans and followers to her gorgeous pictures.

The reality star — who is famous across the world for her hourglass figure — recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram where she is featured wearing a plunging, figure-hugging gown in pearl white color. The dress showcased her enviable figure and accentuated her cleavage.

The 38-year-old star wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail and kept it very simply by not opting for any accessories. The picture was taken at the Gift Of Life Marrow Registry’s Inaugural One Huge Night Gala in Beverly Hills on October 29.

At the event, Kim was honored with the Gift Of Life Impact Award for attempting to save the lives of two people after she “mobilized her massive social media following to find desperately needed donors”, per the Daily Mail.

Through the current Instagram post, she urged her followers to become a donor and redirected them to the website of Gift Of Life — a public bone marrow and blood stem cell registry headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Within less than an hour of going live, Kimberly’s picture amassed more than 2,000 comments and 304,000 likes. Per usual, fans and followers not only complimented her on her beautiful looks and figure but also appreciated her efforts that she employed for the sake of humanity and to save someone’s life.

“You are so beautiful!! You’re such an inspiration to me, truly, I love you Kim!” one of her fans commented on the post. “Thanks so much for promoting this.” another fan thanked Kim and shared her story. “My dad was on the donor list for 10 years for a liver! He was on the list too long and sadly cancer came before we were able to get a liver.”

And while most people appreciated Kim’s efforts for the good cause, there were many critics too who pointed fingers at her and asked her to sign herself and her family up for organ donation too.

“Would YOU become a donor?” one of her followers questioned her.

According to an article by Music News, Kim Kardashian came to know about the organization in the fall of 2016 through her friend, Allison Statter, who told Kim about Adam Krief — the man who was diagnosed with his own form of blood cancer, myelofibrosis, which required a bone marrow transplant. Statter’s and Adam Krief’s sons were classmates.

“Once I heard his story, I just knew that I wanted to do something,” Kim said during the event. With just one tweet, more than 10,000 people joined the bone marrow registry. Despite Kim’s efforts, however, doctors sadly couldn’t find a match for Adam and he passed away. Kim accepted the Gift of Life’s inaugural Impact Award from Krief’s widow, Lia Mantel Krief.

“For me, a simple tweet or something that I can put up that would change someone’s life, that’s the easiest thing that I can possibly do. I mean, I would do it a million times over.”

Kim added that she and her family joined the registry too as soon as they came to know about it. “You never know when someone close to you can really need it, and you never know when you can just save someone’s life,” she said.