Festive Magic Shots Unveiled For Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party At Magic Kingdom

Don't miss out on these great photo opportunities if you're heading to the party this year.

On November 8, the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year took place at Magic Kingdom, and there was so much festive fun to enjoy. If you weren’t there, you didn’t miss out on everything, as the party will happen on many more dates throughout the rest of 2018 and you can still get tickets. While you’re there, there are numerous things for you to enjoy and some of those are festive Magic Shots which you can find around the park.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is one of the greatest events every single year and it is well worth getting a ticket to attend. Almost all the attractions at Magic Kingdom are open with very little wait and you can also find great holiday snacks, a Christmas parade, holiday fireworks, and so much more.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, let’s not forget about the rare and special character meet-and-greets set up all around Magic Kingdom as well. Who doesn’t want to meet Scrooge McDuck, Moana, and Sandy Claws?

While all of that is more than enough to keep you occupied during your night at MVMCP, there is even more. The Disney Parks Blog has revealed all of the special holiday Magic Shots and their locations, but you can only get them if you have a ticket for the party.

Disney

One of the cooler Magic Shots can be found near Enchanted Tales with Belle in Fantasyland, and it includes a prop with which guests can pose. Hold onto your lantern, but prepare for some pixie dust as when you see the finished product, Tinker Bell will be captured inside and glowing brightly.

In the cover photo image, you will see that guests can pose with the famous gingerbread man and Santa’s reindeer from the Once Upon A Christmastime Parade. That Magic Shot can be found at the entrance of Magic Kingdom, and a video option with the toy soldiers is available from PhotoPass photographers on Main Street U.S.A.

Disney

Near the end of Main Street and closer to the hub, guests can pose and have a holiday Tinker Bell appear in the final photo. Over on the bridges leading to Fantasyland, Liberty Square, and Tomorrowland, you’ll end up with Olaf among your family members.

Disney

On the left is one of the sweeter Magic Shots you will be able to find from PhotoPass photographers in Tomorrowland, Adventureland, and Fantasyland. For those wanting a little peppermint in their lives, you can hold a giant candy cane in your Magic Shot, which can be found on the bridges heading toward Fantasyland, Liberty Square, and Tomorrowland.

Disney

For the happy couple, you can have a little bit of mistletoe added to your pictures virtually anywhere in Magic Kingdom. Any PhotoPass photographer, except those accompanying characters, can add this Magic Shot for you.

Event Dates

November 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 25, 27, and 29

December 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, and 21

Other parks around Walt Disney World will have some unique holiday Magic Shots during this festive season, but not all of those listed above. If you’re looking to hold a giant candy cane or present Tinker Bell or have Olaf roll into your photos, don’t forget to have photographers add them for you. Once again, though, you’ll need to have your ticket ready for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, as it is the only time and place to get them.